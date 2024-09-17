SOMA Chamber of Commerce and Maplewood Township Present ‘Small Business. Big Challenges’ on Thursday, September 19

From the SOMA Chamber of Commerce:

The SOMA Chamber of Commerce and Maplewood Township will present “Small Business. Big Challenges” on Thursday, September 19. Executive Director Chris Dickson explains, “This event will feature speakers, government representatives, and vendors who can help local business owners address some of the challenges they face.” The event will be held in The Parlor at The Woodland.

Neil Caesar, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority’s Senior Business Development Officer—Business Banking, will discuss grant and loan programs that may be attractive to small businesses. Don Rogers from SCORE will discuss SCORE’s mission to positively impact communities, local businesses, and the national economy by providing free, expert mentoring and educational resources to help entrepreneurs start and grow their businesses.

Local attorney Jeremey Hirsch will address small business owners’ legal concerns and explain how “they can make money and stay out of trouble!” Annette DePalma, the Maplewood Township Community Development Director, will discuss how local businesses can do business with the town. Maplewood and South Orange representatives will be on hand to answer business owners’ questions about starting and running a business. Representatives from the Small Business Administration will also answer questions and discuss their programs.

The mission of the SOMA Chamber of Commerce is to promote and strengthen the business community through goals and programs that encourage the entrepreneurial spirit and foster a positive image of our community.

For more information about the SOMA Chamber of Commerce and to register for the event, go to www.somachamber.org