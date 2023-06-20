South Orange’s Osteria Del Corso Opens Patio to Outdoor Dining

South Orange’s burgeoning restaurant scene got another boost this weekend with the opening of the outdoor patio of Osteria Del Corso.

The bar and dining venue, serving regional Italian cuisine, opened at 1 South Orange Avenue in March to rave reviews and has been attracting crowds ever since. The multi-floor space — above Ashley Marketplace — is family-friendly with indoor games including bocce, and now adds the extensive rooftop patio to its 10,000 sf of indoor space.

“The Osteria Del Corso outdoor patio is officially open for business and it’s spectacular!” wrote South Orange Village President Sheena Collum on Facebook. “I hope you’ve been but if you haven’t, I’ll let you know the reviews from the community have been sensational.”

“Check out the menu here www.delcorsonj.com and make a plan to support this amazing new addition to South Orange Downtown.”

