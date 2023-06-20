BusinessFood & WellnessSouth Orange

South Orange’s Osteria Del Corso Opens Patio to Outdoor Dining

by The Village Green
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

South Orange’s burgeoning restaurant scene got another boost this weekend with the opening of the outdoor patio of Osteria Del Corso.

The bar and dining venue, serving regional Italian cuisine, opened at 1 South Orange Avenue in March to rave reviews and has been attracting crowds ever since. The multi-floor space — above Ashley Marketplace — is family-friendly with indoor games including bocce, and now adds the extensive rooftop patio to its 10,000 sf of indoor space.

“The Osteria Del Corso outdoor patio is officially open for business and it’s spectacular!” wrote South Orange Village President Sheena Collum on Facebook. “I hope you’ve been but if you haven’t, I’ll let you know the reviews from the community have been sensational.”

“Check out the menu here www.delcorsonj.com and make a plan to support this amazing new addition to South Orange Downtown.”

Read more about Osteria Del Corso and South Orange’s dining scene:

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

Maplewood Middle School Custodian Mr. Wise Is Retiring—Come...

PHOTOS: ‘A Lot of Estrogen’ — South Orange...

With Suspensions Up, South Orange-Maplewood Schools Plan More...

5 CHS Students Selected for 2023 New Jersey...

Realtor Allison Ziefert Shares Mid-Year Market Stats and...

PHOTOS: Columbia High School 2023 Prom is a...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE