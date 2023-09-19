The Annual Maplewood Art Walk & Music Fest Brings Art, Music, and Dance to Maplewood Village on Sunday, October 15

From Maplewood Village Alliance:

The Maplewood Art Walk & Music Fest is back again to bring art, music, and dance to the streets for everyone to enjoy and experience! Hosted by Maplewood Village Alliance, this event takes place on Sunday, October 15, from 11 am to 5 pm in Maplewood Village.

Join us as Maplewood Village is transformed into a family-friendly celebration of art and music. It’s a full day of the local art scene with fine artists exhibiting in the streets alongside musicians, merchants, and children’s activities. It’s the perfect time to acquire some new art, browse in our local shops, and sample our local eateries while enjoying live music, dance, and more.

“We are thrilled to bring the Maplewood Art Walk and Music Fest back again this year,” says Maplewood Village Alliance Executive Director Cat Delett. “With more professional artists than ever before and a third stage this year for more music, we can’t wait to join the community in supporting local artists and Maplewood Village.”

This event takes place on Maplewood Avenue, Highland Place, and Baker Street, which are transformed into pedestrian-friendly walkways through a town-wide art gallery. The Children’s Corner offers an opportunity for children to explore their creativity with arts and crafts. Adults and teens can join A Paper Hat’s live Drawing Jam on Baker Street. A dance performance from Motion Arts Dance Studios takes place at 2 pm on Maplewood Ave.

There will be music on the corner of Baker Street and on Highland Ave. The DJ Arena is at the corner of Highland Place. Visit our website at maplewoodvillagenj.com/art-walk for lineups and a map.

“I’m always thrilled to be part of this wonderful event that provides an opportunity for our local artists to exhibit and sell their work,” says Geralyn Robinson, one of the founders and chair of the event since its inception. “It’s a perfect day for people looking to buy art and hear live music while spending the day in Maplewood Village.”

This event wouldn’t be possible without the generous support of our sponsors. Presenting sponsor is Douglas Huebner, The Habitatilist Group. Children’s activity sponsor is Mark Slade, Keller-Williams Midtown Direct Realty, Music sponsors are Elevated by the Cannaboss Lady Dispensary, Maplewood Division of Arts and Culture and In Tune Music School. Drawing Jame sponsored by A Paper Hat. Supporting sponsors are City W Life + Style Supply Co., Kimaya Kama, Maker + Muse, and Wolfpack Fitness.

Visit our website at maplewoodvillagenj.com to read more about this event and see the map. This is a weather-permitting event. Follow us on social media for last-minute updates!

For more information contact:

Cat Delett, Executive Director, Maplewood Village Alliance

973-762-4556

maplewoodvillagenj@gmail.com

maplewoodvillagenj.com





