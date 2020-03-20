Update From Kings Food Market: 1st Hour for Seniors; Closing Early Each Day to Clean & Restock

From Kings Food Markets on March 20, 2020:

The COVID-19 pandemic is testing us all in seemingly impossible ways. I wake up each day knowing that a new development will thwart our best-laid plans. Our executive task force meets daily to address the urgent and medium-range issues facing our Kings guests and associates. Here’s the latest:

Sanitation & Adjusted Store Hours: Beginning Sunday, March 22nd, we’re closing our stores earlier to give our team additional time to sanitize our stores and restock the shelves. All stores will now be open from 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM. Quick reminder: our cashiers can type in your myKingsExtra number so you won’t have to touch the keypad and they wipe down their registers regularly.

Beginning Sunday, March 22nd, we’re closing our stores earlier to give our team additional time to sanitize our stores and restock the shelves. All stores will now be open from 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM. Quick reminder: our cashiers can type in your myKingsExtra number so you won’t have to touch the keypad and they wipe down their registers regularly. Supply: The merchant team is literally scouring the country to source product from new and existing suppliers to keep our shelves stocked with needed goods. But as you’re aware, we’re experiencing industry-wide challenges which are delaying deliveries. There could be times during the day when goods are unavailable. To be fair to everyone, we’ve had to limit quantities on some high-demand items as signage in stores will indicate.

The merchant team is literally scouring the country to source product from new and existing suppliers to keep our shelves stocked with needed goods. But as you’re aware, we’re experiencing industry-wide challenges which are delaying deliveries. There could be times during the day when goods are unavailable. To be fair to everyone, we’ve had to limit quantities on some high-demand items as signage in stores will indicate. Staffing: We are currently staffing up in a number of positions across the stores. In addition to supporting our current staff, we’re hoping that we’ll be able to help members of our community in the hospitality and retail sectors who are recently out of work. If you know of anyone who is looking for employment, please send them to us.

We are currently staffing up in a number of positions across the stores. In addition to supporting our current staff, we’re hoping that we’ll be able to help members of our community in the hospitality and retail sectors who are recently out of work. If you know of anyone who is looking for employment, please send them to us. Senior & High-Risk Guest Hours: We’ve designated the first hour each day (7:00 – 8:00 AM) for our seniors and immuno-compromised neighbors. Please respect this time. If the first hour of opening is the only time you can shop, please consider delivery.

Supporting the health and welfare of our communities is now more important than ever. We’re making a donation to the Community FoodBank of NJ as well as supporting a number of smaller local pantries. If you’re able to give too, a little goes a long way. In that spirit, the Community FoodBank of NJ is bringing back their hallmark Check-Out Hunger campaign, where you can donate $1, $3 and $5 and 100% of your donations will go to your local Feeding America Food Banks.

Be assured that our guests have been respecting social distancing and keeping plenty of space between themselves and others while in store. We are monitoring all of our stores closely and will adjust policies as needed. If you haven’t already, subscribe to our social channels so you have all the latest news. We’ll be updating the FAQs as policies change and please feel free to call our customer service line if you have questions, 800.325.4647.

In the midst of all of these seemingly impossible challenges, our store associates are getting things done in absolutely heroic fashion and for this I am so grateful. We will continue to support them in every way possible.

Please take care and thank you for your patronage during this unprecedented time.

All my best,