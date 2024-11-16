WNTR Holiday Market Returns December 7 & 8 to Springfield Avenue at a New Location

From Springfield Avenue Maplewood:



Holiday cheer and local shopping return to Springfield Avenue, Maplewood as Springfield Avenue Maplewood announces the return of WNTR Holiday Shop & Makers Market on Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8, from 11:30 AM to 3:30 PM at 1848 Springfield Avenue, (bet. Yale & Oberlin) in Maplewood, NJ.

This festive market features a rotating mix of craft vendors, food, & entertainment. Spend the afternoon shopping and enjoying visits with Santa and a fabulous entertainment line-up!

Enjoy scrumptious pizza from Pizza Vita, mouthwatering tacos from The Sandwicheria, holiday treats and baked goods from some of our fantastic vendors such as Brown Sugar cookie shop and Grandma Emma’s all while shopping for the holidays from some of the unique vendors such as The Little Scent shop, Mi Shell Jewelry and Emma’s Vintage.

WNTR holiday Shop & Makers MRKT is presented by the Springfield Avenue Partnership with visuals by The Surround Group, and sponsored by the Department of Consumer Affairs Neighborhood Preservation Program.

The lively entertainment lineup includes musical performances by The American Caroling Company, Amy Beshara’s violinists, local alt-country band Honest Wagner, and local high school talent Emma Phillips. Dance and musical theater performances will be from several local dance schools, including Inspirational Dance, Ms. Shona’s PAC, Soul to Sole Dancers, and the Shamayim Dance Group. All will add to the festive spirit, as will community performances by the Jespy House Choir.

Mark your calendars for this unforgettable holiday shopping experience at The WNTR Holiday Shop & Makers Market!

More information at https://www.springfieldavenue.com/wntr-holiday-market

The Springfield Avenue Partnership is a non-profit organization dedicated to the revitalization and economic development of Springfield Avenue in Maplewood, NJ. The partnership works to promote local businesses, enhance the streetscape, and create a vibrant and welcoming community hub.