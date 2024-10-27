‘Your Third Base’ Shared Workplace Relaunches as ‘Maplewood Cowork’

The 6,000-square-foot shared workplace formerly known as “Your Third Base” was recently relaunched as “Maplewood Cowork,” by owner Mark Carelli, a longtime Maplewood resident and architect who also co-owns the Maplewood Lofts, where the co-working space is located at 1585 Springfield Avenue.

Carelli, the principal of Mark S. Carelli Architect LLC, specializes in office space, fitness facilities and multi-family residential, and built the space in 2023. He also co-owns 255 Tuscan Apartments and owns The Mill on Valley Street.

“I’ve been involved with this co-working space since its inception, so it’s a natural extension to become the managing owner,” Carelli said in a press release announcing the opening of Maplewood Cowork at the Lofts. “It’s a beautiful space filled with impressive technology and a wonderful community of locals who enjoy working in a professional setting.”

According to the release, the co-working space has been a welcome nearby work space option for area residents working from home now that commuting to the city is no longer a daily endeavor for many.

Carelli adds that most of the amenities from the original co-working space remain, as does the community manager.

“I’m still here,” said Nancy Donoghue, who has been the community manager since the space opened in June 2023. “I’ve been in close contact with Mark Carelli all along. I look forward to working alongside him now as we seamlessly continue operations and implement a few changes and enhancements at the rebranded facility.”

According to the release, it’s mostly business as usual.

The co-working space still offers memberships for open access co-working, private offices for up to 7 members, a virtual office space and 24/7 access, printing/copying/scanning, and monthly credits for meeting rooms or other spaces.

Maplewood Cowork also features sit-and-stand electric desks, audio and video conferencing with 4k screens, a podcast studio, high speed encrypted wifi and free parking.

Those without memberships can book day passes, meetings or conference rooms or the podcast studio by the hour Monday-Friday, 9 a.m-5 p.m. via the website at maplewoodcowork.com.

However, the café is no longer open to the public; members and guests now use it as a large community break room with complimentary coffee and espresso. The lounge is now furnished with comfortable seating options as well as the sit-and-stand desks, which according to Donoghue, was at the top of members’ wish lists in an internal survey a few months ago.

For information and availability, visit maplewoodcowork.com or contact Nancy Donoghue at info@maplewoodcowork.com or 973-787-0064.