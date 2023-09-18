‘Your Third Base’ Brings Co-Working Space, Peet’s Coffee to Springfield Ave

The burgeoning business scene continues apace on Springfield Avenue in Maplewood — and when we say “business,” we mean business, particularly in the case of the new co-working space Your Third Base.

Your Third Base brings 6,000+ square foot of newly constructed shared co-working space, private offices, a podcast studio, plentiful parking (in the back), conference rooms, a Peet’s Coffee shop and technology, technology, technology to 1585 Springfield Avenue.

The new venture opened its first location in June in Maplewood, and is now gaining traction as kids go back to school and their parents get down to business, says local manager and Maplewood resident Nancy Donoghue.

A second location has since opened in Ridgewood and more are to come. When traveling, members can also choose to access a network of 165 locations nationwide through a reciprocal partnership with Industrious.

Donoghue notes that local residents are now working from home more often than they are training it to NYC. While local towns became commuter havens when NJ Transit debuted its Midtown Direct in the 1990s, now commuters “are working from home several days a week if not full time, and residents are eager to get back to a local, dynamic workplace setting without straying too far.”

Donoghue says that Your Third Base doesn’t just offer space — but also elevated hospitality and technology — white boards and touch screens are everywhere, as well as sit-and-stand electric desks; there’s state-of-the-art audio and video conferencing, UV-C microbe filtration devices, “lightning-fast” encrypted Wifi, and even electric car chargers in the parking lot.

Springfield Avenue Partnership Executive Director Nicole Wallace is, suffice it to say, delighted about the co-working space, declaring, “I think I just found the Partnership’s new office!” Wallace also pointed out that Peet’s is a public cafe and is open to non-members as well as Your Third Base members from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Wallace is the only local official feeling the excitement.

“What they are doing in Maplewood is taking co-working to a new frontier,” said Mayor Dean Dafis. “We’re delighted to welcome this wonderful addition to our town,” said Dafis, who celebrated with Your Third Base CEO Brian M. Stolar at the Grand Opening in June. “Maplewood is full of professionals who are ready to pivot from ‘work from home’ to ‘work near home’.”

Stolar, who as President/Founder and CEO of the Pinnacle Companies is well known for his redevelopment projects in Montclair and as the owner of the Wellmont Theatre, says he is thrilled by the warm reception from Maplewood and its surrounding communities.

“I’m excited to bring our extensive background in hospitality to the co-working arena with a unique, personalized and all-encompassing experience,” said Stolar.





















From Your Third Base:

Workplace With a Wow

Your Third Base is a beautiful 6,000+ square foot new construction space loaded with desirable amenities, advanced A/V and other productivity technologies including:

Sit-and-stand electric desks throughout

State-of-the-art audio and video conferencing with wireless presentation to 4k screens • R-Zero UV-C microbe filtration devices

Lightning-fast encrypted Wifi

Discounted electric car chargers and lots of free parking

Peet’s Café with 100” 4k screens, microphones, speakers and cameras for events

Membership options include Open Access (M-F 9am-5pm) and Hot Desks, Dedicated Desks and Private Offices with 24/7 access. All come with these benefits:

Credits for bookable spaces including conference rooms, podcast studio and smart offices • Complimentary drip coffee and 20% discount in Peet’s Café

Use of phone booths

Member 1GB secure, encrypted Wifi

Unlimited printing/copying and secure shredding

Access to online member portal

Participation in member events

Ability to add Virtual Office

Ability to add Industrious Network for access to more than 165 locations nationwide

There are many bookable spaces available to the public by the hour or the day, such as conference rooms, small meeting rooms, smart offices, hot desks and a podcast studio for creatives.

Strategic Partnerships for the Win

While Your Third Base is proudly a boutique brand, this newcomer has teamed up with industry great Industrious in a win-win alliance. The partnership is a home run for the two companies and, more importantly, for their respective members.

Stolar explains, ”Members at Your Third Base and at Industrious can enjoy reciprocity, a unique value added amenity that is very appealing to those who travel frequently but also enjoy a local spot when working from home.”

Your Third Base has also partnered with Peet’s Coffee, the original founders of craft coffee, to create another wonderful perk for members and for the public too. The street front entrance of Your Third Base is a Peet’s Proudly Pouring Café, open to the public weekdays with a member access door leading to the coworking space. All members enjoy complimentary drip coffee and discounts at the café for food and espresso-based drinks. Entry-level Open Access members cowork from the coffee shop and have access to phone booths. The café is also available as an event venue after hours.

ABOUT YOUR THIRD BASE

Your Third Base is a neighborhood workspace where “Hospitality meets Productivity.” Our mission is to create a home away from home with an engaging coworking experience and flexible environment. Based in Maplewood, NJ and now also in Ridgewood, NJ with more locations to come soon, Your Third Base features all-inclusive memberships to meet your every need under one roof. For more information, visit yourthirdbase.com.

ABOUT INDUSTRIOUS

Industrious’ private offices and suites — the highest-rated workspaces in the industry — provide the most sustainable option for companies to manage newly distributed teams for the long term. Recognized as one of America’s 500 fastest-growing companies in 2020 by Inc. Magazine, Industrious offers flexible terms and locations in more than 50 U.S. markets and the U.K. For more information, visit industriousoffice.com.

ABOUT PEET’S CAFE

Founded in Berkeley, California in 1966 by Alfred Peet, the “Big Bang of coffee,” Peet’s Coffee pioneered the artisan movement in the U.S. Today, Alfred Peet’s legacy lives on in every Peet’s cup whether ordered online, selected at a grocery store or served in any one of the more than 370 Peet’s Coffee locations in the U.S. and China. Peet’s coffee is verified as 100 percent responsibly sourced, per Enveritas standards. For more information, visit www.peets.com.