10th Annual North Jersey Pride Festival Goes Virtual Sunday June 28

North Jersey Pride, the nonprofit dedicated to promoting equality, acceptance, and respect for LGBTQ youth and families in New Jersey, won’t be able to return to Maplewood Memorial Park this year—but the celebration will go on virtually on Sunday, June 28 at 5 p.m.!

An outstanding lineup of performers, celebrities and activists will appear in “North Jersey Pride-Stream: the Home Edition,” hosted and co-produced by OUT100 Honoree Scott Nevins and including Kesha, Randy Rainbow, Wilson Cruz, Parson James, RANGE, Bea Miller, Jessica Kirson, Wrabel, Antigone Rising, Haviland Stillwell, Judy Shepard, Nick Adams, Ali Caldwell, Shayna Steele and more!

Two ways to watch the show:

The broadcast will also feature community leaders sharing inspirational and compelling messages of hope and unity.

“One message we hope to get across is that we must do better to actively support Black queer lives,” says North Jersey Pride’s executive director C.J. Prince. “For far too long, the White, cisgender queer community has been complacent in addressing both the racism and the transphobia within our own community; we have marginalized Black and Brown voices and concerns; and we have not done enough on behalf of our transgender siblings—particularly trans people of color—who are disproportionately and consistently the targets of violence. It is well past time for those of us who are White and LGBTQ to recognize our privilege and our implicit bias, own our mistakes, amplify the voices of Black and Brown LGBTQ people and commit to being true allies.”

2020 Award Recipients:

This year’s Vanguard Award will recognize Wilson Cruz who has been a tireless advocate for LGBTQ youth, and particularly LGBTQ youth of color—from his role as the first openly gay leading character in My So-Called Life to his critically acclaimed performance as Angel in RENT to, most recently, bringing Visible to the screen as executive producer.

This year’s Barbra C. Siperstein Trailblazer Award will be presented to Yance Ford, who made history as the first out transgender filmmaker to receive an Academy Award nomination for his 2017 documentary, “Strong Island,” a searing beautiful, painful tribute to Yance’s brother, William, who was killed by a white man never brought to justice.

This year’s Outstanding Ally Award will be presented to Kesha, a musician who has consistently used her platform to stand up for victims of intolerance and bullying.

PNC Bank will return as the 2020 Presenting Sponsor and Atlantic Health will once again be supporting at the Premier level. “We are so grateful to our sponsors for their generosity and their loyalty,” Prince noted. “They have enabled us to give our community the celebration they deserve—albeit in a very different setting.”

