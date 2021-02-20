2021 Maplewood Chili Cookoff Launches as Fundraiser for Local Food Pantries

From the Maplewood Chili Cookoff:

For the last 5 years local chili lovers have gathered at The Woodland on the last Sunday in February for The Maplewood Chili Cookoff, a celebration of food, music, and occasional square dancing that’s become a town staple. Each year the chili cookoff has donated all proceeds to local food pantries and raised over $10,000 last year – enough to provide 200 families with 2 months worth of groceries.

This year amidst the pandemic, gathering in person became impossible just as the rising unemployment and devastating economic impact of COVID-19 meant that local food pantries were meeting unprecedented levels of demand. Rather than simply cancel the 2021 cookoff, they’ve launched a fundraiser to benefit the MEND network of food pantries to help fill the demand.

Thanks to loyal sponsors like Vanessa Pollock and The Able Baker, anyone who donates before March 8 will receive thank you gifts including 2022 priority ticket access, custom Able Baker cookie boxes, and gift baskets filled with locally produced goodies. And the chili will still be cooking, as they’ll have some of their dedicated chili chefs making pots of their famous recipes to be distributed directly at local food pantries.

“Every year as we’ve grown we’ve been able to raise more and more money to donate to our local food pantries and we hated to imagine not being able to support them this year when they need it most,” Maplewood Chili Cookoff “Chili Chief” Tom Mason said. “We’re so thrilled to see that people have already been willing to give so generously to help bridge the gap until we can celebrate together again in 2022.”

Please visit www.maplewoodchilicookoff.com to donate money or chili and check back next winter to grab your tickets for 2022 before they sell out!

What: 2021 Maplewood Chili Cookoff Food Pantry Fundraiser

Where: www.maplewoodchilicookoff.com

When: Now through March 8

Contact: Tom Mason – [email protected] ff.com – 917-842-2009