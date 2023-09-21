5th Annual Laura Holtz Tennis Tourney Raises $7K+ to Benefit Fight Against Epilepsy

Congratulations to Champions Mark Bochner and Eric Bochner and Runners Up Seth Manjos and Rjay Basco in the 5th Annual Laura Holtz Tennis Tournament to Fight Epilepsy that rapped up September 17, 2023, at the Memorial Park Tennis Courts in Maplewood. Eric and Mark successfully defended their titles from the previous three years by defeating Seth and Rjay in the finals 6-4, 6-1.

After a full day of matches on Saturday, rain on the first Sunday slowed the tournament down a bit. The first semi-final match moved indoors to Tiger Racket Club where top seeds Mark and Eric Bochner defeated Mitsuko Ueda and Yann Pacreau 6-0, 6-1. The second semi-final match was played under the lights at the Baird Community tennis courts in South Orange where Second seeds Manjos and Basco defeated Jay Pingree and Barry Echtman 6-4, 6-1.

Thanks to all the participants and to the Holtz Family and Friends for helping to organize this event and to those that donated to this worthy cause. The tournament hosted 15 doubles teams and raised over $7,000.00 in the fight against Epilepsy.

The tournament was sponsored by the Maplewood Recreation Department and prizes for the Finalists were donated by St. James’s Gate Publick House in Maplewood Village, and Freeman’s Fish Market in Maplewood Village.