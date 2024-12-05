A Day to Remember: Ultimate Founder’s Day Brought Community Together at Underhill Nov. 30

Maplewood, NJ—On Saturday, November 30th, Underhill Field came alive with the energy of over 200 attendees as The Ultimate Founder’s Day, organized by CHS Ultimate (chsultimate.org), delivered a day of joy, connection, and spirited competition. Combining tradition with fresh innovation, this remarkable event united CHS Ultimate alumni, current players, and the broader Maplewood/South Orange community in a celebration of ultimate frisbee and shared values.

The day’s importance was formally acknowledged by South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum and Maplewood Mayor Nancy Adams, who proclaimed the Saturday after Thanksgiving as Ultimate Founder’s Day. Their proclamations, proudly presented alongside Maplewood Township Committee Member Deb Engel, underscored the event’s significance in fostering community pride and connection.

Renowned photographer Jen Voce-Nelson (@avocebehindthelens) was present to capture every memorable moment. Her stunning images showcased the highlights of the day, from a dynamic skills clinic to the Alumni vs. Current Players game and the exciting Hat Tournament finale.

A Day of Learning and Growth:

The celebration kicked off with a free clinic for youth aged 12-18, which was nothing short of spectacular. If there was any downside, it was that the time flew by too quickly to absorb all the lessons and excitement!

This unforgettable experience was made possible by the generosity and expertise of an exceptional team of frisbee professionals.

Anthony Nuñez , CHS alum and NY Empire Coach

Eileen Murrey, New York Gridlock Coach

Marques Brownlee, NY Empire Pro Player and CHS alum

Nikki Hair, NY Gridlock Pro Player

, NY Gridlock Pro Player Anthony Nuñez jr., Coach-in-Training

Their passion and dedication inspired each participant, leaving a lasting impression on our players eager to develop their skills.

The Alumni Game: A Match to Remember:

The annual Alumni Game brought intense competition and camaraderie, with the current players narrowly missing victory in an electrifying 11-9 loss to the alumni. The coveted GOAT Trophy, recognizing exceptional skill, was awarded to Sparkle Motion Captain, Soph Irfani for their standout performance.

The day wasn’t just about the competition, though. It was also a celebration of legacy, as Joe Barbanel (Class of 1972) and Sydney Mannion (Class of 2022) shared reflections on the development of the game here in Maplewood, and what it now means to them, creating a bridge between generations of CHS Ultimate players.

The Hat Tournament:

The day concluded with a thrilling Hat Tournament, open to all who signed up. The winners walked away with unique CHS frisbee holders, a special keepsake to remember the day.

Special thanks go to the dedicated organizers:

CHS Ultimate Open Head Coach Sean Lorre

Coach Thea Cogan-Drew

Coach Sarah Schillaci

A Community United: