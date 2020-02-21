Achieve to Host ‘Mardi Gras in SOMA 2020’ at the Woodland on Friday, Feb. 28

From the Achieve Foundation

Mardi Gras in SOMA 2020 is only days away! Grab your krewe and join the Achieve Foundation at this community party on Friday, February 28 – it’s a not-to-be-missed celebration kicking off their month-long Nights of 100 Dinners fundraiser happening in March.

Fueling the festive ambiance, The Woodland in Maplewood will transform into the French Quarter with New Orleans-style food, drinks, music and revelry. Feast on a delicious Cajun buffet from Ruthie’s Bar-B-Q in Montclair. Sip a classic Hurricane, beer or wine. Top it off with a slice (or two!) of King Cake. Party goers can sit back and chill or dance the night away to the popular Cajun-country band, Big Mamou. A highlight of the evening will be a “sneak peek” performance from the cast of Columbia High School’s upcoming spring musical, Matilda.

Thanks to the generous support of Edrington, the ticket price for this adults-only evening is just $25 per person. The buffet, one drink (additional drinks available for purchase), and live music are all included. If last year’s Mardi Gras in SOMA is any indication, this event will sell out, so purchase your tickets today at http://bit.ly/2FJY6im

Mardi Gras in SOMA 2020 and Nights of 100 Dinners raise funds for the Achieve Foundation, which promotes exemplary education for all students and teachers in the South Orange-Maplewood public schools. Over the past two decades, Achieve has raised more than $4 million for local schools, awarded 1,000+ teacher and administrator grants, facilitated tutoring for 3,000+ students, supported STEAM education through a free community fair Maker Madness, fostered music education through the Vanessa Pollock Music Initiative and the Ted Cole Clarinet Project, and piloted efforts at Columbia High School, like a Chromebook and hotspot loaner program and a restoration of their auditorium.