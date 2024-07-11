Black Bear Spotted in Maplewood Backyard Thursday Morning

A black bear was seen making himself at home on Warner Road in Maplewood on Thursday morning.

The homeowner reported the bear to the Maplewood Police who then issued an email warning at 9:13 a.m.:

Alert: Bear sighting in Maplewood Twp. on today’s date (7/11/24).

There was a sighting of a black bear in the area of Fairview Terrace and Warner Road.

Instructions: Avoid area, plan alternate route.

The resident reached out to Village Green to share information and some photos. “The bear is enjoying sunflower seeds at the birdfeeder he/she tore down. Now the bear is lying in the sun and chilling” said the homeowner.

There have been several bear sightings in the area over the last few months including at South Mountain Reservation.