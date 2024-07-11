CommunityMaplewood

Black Bear Spotted in Maplewood Backyard Thursday Morning

by

“The bear is enjoying sunflower seeds at the birdfeeder he/she tore down. Now the bear is lying in the sun and chilling” reported the Warner Ave. homeowner.

The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

A black bear was seen making himself at home on Warner Road in Maplewood on Thursday morning.

The homeowner reported the bear to the Maplewood Police who then issued an email warning at 9:13 a.m.:

Alert: Bear sighting in Maplewood Twp. on today’s date (7/11/24).

There was a sighting of a black bear in the area of Fairview Terrace and Warner Road.

Instructions: Avoid area, plan alternate route.

The resident reached out to Village Green to share information and some photos. “The bear is enjoying sunflower seeds at the birdfeeder he/she tore down. Now the bear is lying in the sun and chilling” said the homeowner.

There have been several bear sightings in the area over the last few months including at South Mountain Reservation.

Related Articles

NJ Spotlight: Biden Should Put ‘Democracy First’ and...

South Orange Joins Maplewood in Seeking Relief for...

The Maplewood Village Alliance Welcomes New Executive Director...

Maplewood Reports Heat Advisory; Opens Pool to All...

Maplewoodstock Music and Art Festival 2024: Headliners and...

SOMA Spotlight: Bob Ziegler, Apple Pie Master and...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE