Candlelight Service to Celebrate the Life of Moussa Fofana, June 12 at Ritzer Field

by The Village Green
The Village Green
Friends of Moussa Fofana, the Columbia High School student who was killed on Sunday, are hosting a candlelight service to celebrate his life, on Saturday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m. at Ritzer Field at Columbia High School.

Here is more information from Fred Hoffmann, Fofana’s friend and teammate, who launched a GoFundMe to support Fofana’s family. The account has raised more than $114,000:

Good evening, thank you all for the continued support, it is important that we keep Moussa and his family in our prayers and in our hearts. There will be a candlelight service to honor and celebrate the life of Moussa Fofana on Saturday, June 12, on Ritzer Field at Columbia High School at 7:30 pm. The whole community is welcome to attend this event. If you have any questions please feel free to contact me through the gofundme page. Long live Moussa ❤️

Moussa Fofana

