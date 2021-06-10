Candlelight Service to Celebrate the Life of Moussa Fofana, June 12 at Ritzer Field

Friends of Moussa Fofana, the Columbia High School student who was killed on Sunday, are hosting a candlelight service to celebrate his life, on Saturday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m. at Ritzer Field at Columbia High School.

Here is more information from Fred Hoffmann, Fofana’s friend and teammate, who launched a GoFundMe to support Fofana’s family. The account has raised more than $114,000:

Good evening, thank you all for the continued support, it is important that we keep Moussa and his family in our prayers and in our hearts. There will be a candlelight service to honor and celebrate the life of Moussa Fofana on Saturday, June 12, on Ritzer Field at Columbia High School at 7:30 pm. The whole community is welcome to attend this event. If you have any questions please feel free to contact me through the gofundme page. Long live Moussa ❤️