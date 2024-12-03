Dickens Village, An Annual Maplewood Tradition, Opens This Saturday, December 7th

From Maplewood Village Alliance:

With a chill in the air and decorations around town, the holiday season is upon us in Maplewood Village. You may have also noticed the small houses situated in Ricalton Square, the host to Dickens Village.

Dickens Village is a long standing and much adored community tradition for over 60 years. The special display brings to life various scenes from A Christmas Carol, by Charles Dickens. Miniature houses showcase scenes from the novel, including details such as fireplaces, stockings, antique toys, a town bakery, and more. Each charming house reveals something unique to observe and enjoy.

This year, December 7th is the opening day. From 1-4pm, the small houses are open for viewing, Santa arrives at 1pm for visits, and holiday music will play throughout the afternoon. The annual tree lighting is at 4:30pm, with seasonal wishes provided by the Maplewood Town Council and Maplewood Village Alliance.

The fun continues on Saturdays December 14th and 21st, when the houses are also open for viewing. Santa will be in attendance again, and all are welcome to enjoy horse drawn wagon rides, a live quintet, and a petting zoo. On Thursday, December 26th, at 6:15pm, the Village Menorah will be lit for Hanukkah, with celebrations led by Rabbi Sholom Bogomilsky.

Dickens Village is a perfect outing for all ages to enjoy. It is also the ideal time to do some holiday shopping at Maplewood’s charming, unique shops. Stroll Maplewood Ave, Baker Street, Highland Place, Inwood Place, and down to the Maplewood Mercantile on Dunnell Road. Be sure to visit one of the many delicious eateries as well, for a warm drink and a bite to eat.

Maplewood Village Alliance’s Executive Director, ErinRose Baldry, shares how Dickens Village “is a long-standing annual tradition the entire community has come to anticipate each year. By now it has a rather large following and degree of notoriety, attracting residents from neighboring towns all over Essex County, and beyond. It really is a magical way to celebrate the holiday season, while experiencing Maplewood Village’s historic charm, and unique shops and restaurants.”

She adds, “without the dedication of our long running event chair and former Mayor, Ellen Davenport, along with the help of co-chair, Kathryn Porter, Dickens would simply not be possible. Their commitment in preserving this historically significant display is truly remarkable.” The MVA is extremely thankful for their countless hours of dedication each year, to make this possible for all to enjoy. The event is sponsored by local Maplewood Village businesses and their financial contributions help to maintain this annual tradition.

More information on Dickens Village please visit: https://maplewoodvillagenj.com/dickens-village