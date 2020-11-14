Essex County Thanksgiving Emergency Food Distribution Events Nov. 19 & 24

From Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. and Board of Freeholders:

Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. and the Essex County Board of Chosen Freeholders will present two special Thanksgiving Emergency Food Distribution Events to help families negatively impacted by the Coronavirus. There will be 1,500 frozen turkeys and boxes of non-perishable food distributed at each event. The program is meant to benefit families who have been forced out of work and are not able to afford food.

The Thanksgiving Emergency Food Distributions will be held as follows:

Event #1:

Date: Thursday, November 19, 2020

Time: 9 a.m.

Place: Essex County South Mountain Recreation Complex

Essex County Codey Arena

560 Northfield Avenue

West Orange, NJ

Event #2:

Date: Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Time: 9 a.m.

Place: Essex County Branch Brook Park

Cherry Blossom Welcome Center

Enter via Heller Parkway

Newark, NJ

They will be held RAIN or SHINE .

“The Coronavirus has forced an enormous amount of people out of work and created food insecurity among residents who now have limited income or no income at all. We are pleased to present this Emergency Food Distribution Event to help those who are in dire need,” DiVincenzo said. “The Coronavirus has created uncertainty and unforeseen challenges for us all. We hope this emergency food distribution helps those families who are struggling,” he said, adding that additional emergency food distribution events will be scheduled on a weekly basis.

“The Coronavirus Pandemic has negatively affected our communities in a multitude of ways. Unfortunately, over the last few months, the number of Essex County residents requiring assistance to provide food for their families has increased. To that end, I am happy to join the County Administration in announcing that more food distribution events will be coming to different municipalities across the County. Providing service to our residents is something I take great pride in, and it is my hope the upcoming food distribution events will allow more Essex County residents in need to receive assistance,” Gill said.

“The Essex County Emergency Food Distribution Event that took place in Branch Brook Park at the end of April was a great success. We were able to hand out over 2,000 boxes of food to residents in need. Our goal is to duplicate that success in different towns across Essex County, and give all of our residents a chance to receive food in a location that is in close proximity to their community. I thank the County Administration for putting this plan in place, and I encourage all residents in need to participate over the next few months,” Richardson said.

Event #1: Essex County Codey Arena

Residents driving to Codey Arena should use the western entrance to the parking lot that is across the street from the BP gasoline station. Left turns from Northfield Avenue into the parking lot will not be allowed. Residents waiting to enter the site should line up along Cherry Lane before turning right onto Northfield Avenue.

Residents walking to the site should come to the eastern end of the commuter parking deck. Residents walking to the site must wear a face mask/covering and follow social distancing guidelines. It is recommended that residents walking to the site bring a cart.

Residents who are driving or walking are asked to not arrive to the site until 8 a.m. This is being done to allow for normal traffic flow through the area and prevent any traffic back-ups from being created.

Event #2: Tuesday, November 24th in Essex County Branch Brook Park

Residents driving to Branch Brook Park should enter the park via the Heller Parkway entrance or more southern entrances. Cars entering from Mill Street or other northern entrances will not be allowed to make a left turn into the Cherry Blossom Welcome Center parking lot.

Residents walking to the site should come to a walk-up location in the Cherry Blossom Center parking lot. Residents walking to the site must wear a face mask/covering and follow social distancing guidelines. It is recommended that residents walking to the site bring a cart.

Residents who are driving or walking are asked to not arrive to the site until 8 a.m. This is being done to allow for normal traffic flow through the area and prevent any traffic back-ups from being created.

Residents will receive a frozen turkey and an emergency food box that contains food items served during a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

Only one emergency food box will be placed into a vehicle’s trunk or given to each resident who walks to the site.

Buses will not be allowed to enter.

