It’s Not Too Late: Join the 7th Annual 10 Days of 10Ks Challenge to Support Healthy Hunger Relief

[Maplewood, NJ] – The 7th annual 10 Days of 10Ks challenge kicked off on July 12th, and runs through July 21st. This event invites individuals of all abilities to choose their own challenge — from the number of days, to the distance — all to raise funds for MEND, an Essex County hunger relief network focused on increasing access to fresh and healthy food.

Each day, a different member of the fitness community hosts a 10K route (designed as two 5K loops for those who prefer a shorter option), starting at 6:30 a.m. on weekdays and 7:30 a.m. on weekends. Participants can register and donate, with a suggested minimum donation of $10. Donors who make gifts of $30 or more receive a bold green technical T-shirt while supplies last, and those who give $120 or more receive a free drink at the “Half Way Happy Hour,” scheduled for Tuesday, July 16 at 6:30pm at St. James Gate Publick House in Maplewood.

Local runner and MEND supporter Chris Jaworski explained why he participates in the event: “Before the start of a 10 Days of 10Ks run in South Orange [last year], Sister Linda Klaiss, who runs the Pierre Toussaint Food Pantry in Newark, brought me to tears. My reaction came partly because she was describing how truly basic some people’s needs are, and partly because I was listening to someone who’s dedicated to trying to address those needs. It was a powerful reminder that there is in each of us the capacity to do good for one another.”

The remaining schedule is as follows:

Day 5 (7.16.24) Sassquad Trail Running (6:30am @Turtle Back Rock Picnic Area, West Orange)

Day 6 (7.17.24) Allison Kalsched Fitness (6:30am @South Mtn. Reservation Dog Park, Maplewood)

Day 7 (7.18.24) TRIumph Coaching (6:30am @The Baird, South Orange)

Day 8 (7.19.24) D&I Fitness (6:30am @D&I Fitness, South Orange)

Day 9 (7.20.24) CKO Kickboxing (7:30am @CKO Kickboxing, Maplewood)

Day 10 (7.21.24) SOMA Fox Running Club (7:30am @Millburn Library, Millburn)

This year’s goal is to raise $115,000, which includes a generous match of the first $50,000 promised by long-time supporters of the event, the Peek Family. Sponsors include individual donors, families, and several small businesses including The Able

Baker, D&I Fitness, Natalie Farrell Realty, Allison Kalsched Fitness, the Weekday School and the Village Green.

All are welcome to join – and every step makes a difference!

About Meeting Emergency Needs with Dignity (MEND)

Meeting Essential Needs with Dignity (MEND) is a hunger relief network in Essex County, NJ, Our mission is to strengthen the health of our community by increasing access to fresh and healthy food. We envision a community in which everyone has access to nutritious food and the ability to achieve their optimal health.

MEND

PO Box 1304

Maplewood, NJ 07040