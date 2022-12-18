Essex County to Hold Holiday Emergency Food Distribution Event December 20

Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. has announced that the county will be distributing 1,000 turkeys and holiday dinner boxes beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, until supplies run out on a first-come, first-served basis at the South Mountain Recreation Complex, Codey Arena in West Orange.

“The pandemic and rising costs have created food insecurity among residents with limited income or no income at all,” wrote DiVincenzo. “We are pleased to present this Emergency Winter Holiday Food Distribution event to help those through these uncertain times.”