CommunityGovernmentHoliday

Essex County to Hold Holiday Emergency Food Distribution Event December 20

by The Village Green
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. has announced that the county will be distributing 1,000 turkeys and holiday dinner boxes beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, until supplies run out on a first-come, first-served basis at the South Mountain Recreation Complex, Codey Arena in West Orange.

“The pandemic and rising costs have created food insecurity among residents with limited income or no income at all,” wrote DiVincenzo. “We are pleased to present this Emergency Winter Holiday Food Distribution event to help those through these uncertain times.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

South Orange & Maplewood Scrambling to Find Animal...

Lots of Work for (Mostly) No Pay: Being...

Hanukkah Is Coming! Celebrate With Menorah Lightings in...

Race the One-Mile (SOMA) Fox to Welcome 2023;...

Drop in Black Population in SOMA ‘Significant’ But...

As Maplewood Seeks to Replace Animal Control Services,...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE