Essex County to Open New Animal Wellness Center at Turtle Back Zoo

West Orange, NJ – Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. will officially open the new Barry H. Ostrowsky Animal Wellness Center at Essex County Turtle Back Zoo at noon on Tuesday, April 8.

According to a press release from Essex County, the 10,000-square-foot wellness center provides updated and expanded accommodations for the care of the Turtle Back Zoo’s animal family and enables the zoo to meet changing animal care requirements from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and the United States Department of Agriculture.

The center is also is designed to provide guests with an opportunity to view treatment, lab and nursery rooms so they get a better understanding of the high level of care animals receive at Turtle Back, according to Essex County. The building is named after Barry H. Ostrowsky, retired President and CEO of RWJBarnabas Health.

The Essex County Turtle Back Zoo is located at 560 Northfield Avenue in West Orange. For more information about the zoo, visit its website.