Essex County Turtle Back Zoo Opens New Lemur Exhibit

From the Essex County Executive’s Office:

WEST ORANGE, NJ – Essex County Turtle Back Zoo opened a new Lemur Exhibit with the help of county commissioners and Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. on Tuesday, July 7.

The Lemur Exhibit replaces the Sea Lion Sound, which was repurposed and reimagined from a large pool into a jungle habitat. According to a news release from Essex County, the new exhibit continues Essex County’s commitment to working with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) to advance their Species Survival Program and providing our community with an opportunity to learn about animals and their habitats.

“Turtle Back Zoo has become a destination where visitors are able to see animals from around the world. Bringing lemurs to our backyard is an opportunity to raise awareness among our visitors about their vulnerability and gain an appreciation for their uniqueness,” DiVincenzo said.

“I am proud to partner with the County Executive on projects like these. This new exhibit goes hand in hand with what we are doing here to make Turtle Back Zoo a first-class educational facility,” Commissioner Len Luciano said.

“Seeing projects like these come to completion is about helping families make memories and creating educational opportunities for children outside of the classroom. The best sound to hear are the people behind us enjoying what they are experiencing,” Commissioner Brendan Gill said.

“I am excited about this exhibit because it is the first conservation focused exhibit that we have in the zoo. This is important because lemurs are one of the most endangered species on the planet,” Turtle Back Zoo Director Dr. Jilian Fazio said.

The exhibit features three species of lemurs: ring-tailed lemurs, red-ruffed lemurs and brown-collared lemurs. The International Union for Conservation of Nature considers lemurs as the world’s most endangered mammals. Found only on the island of Madagascar, there are over 100 different species that have evolved to fit every habitat and niche. Similar to primates, most lemurs are small, with a pointed snout, large eyes and a long tail, and eat primarily fruit and leaves. Primary threats to lemurs include habitat destruction and hunting; it is estimated that up to 90 percent of all lemur species will face extinction in the wild within the next 20 to 25 years.

Another species in the exhibit are Aldabra tortoises, also known as giant tortoises. These are the largest species of tortoises in the world. The main population of the Aldabra tortoises is on the islands of the Aldabra Atoll in the Seychelles in the Indian Ocean off the east cost of Africa.

The existing pool for sea lions was transformed with rockwork and landscaping to resemble the rocky beach to forest landscape where lemurs are naturally found. A mesh enclosure covers the exhibit and interior animal holding areas were adapted for the exhibit’s new residents. Viewing areas for the public have been expanded. The indoor touch tank with sharks and sting rays will remain.

French and Parrello from Wall received a professional services contract for $199,500 to design the new exhibit. AB Contracting from Wharton was awarded a publicly bid contract for $3,707,974 to construct the space. The Essex County Department of Public Works monitored the project to ensure delays were avoided. The project was funded with $1 million from the Essex County capital budget and a $2.7 million grant from the Essex County Recreation and Open Space Trust Fund Advisory Board.

Turtle Back Zoo is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $22 for adults, $19 for senior citizens over 62 and children ages 2 to 12, and free for children under 2. For more information, visit the Essex County Turtle Back Zoo’s website or call 973-731-5800.