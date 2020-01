From Essex County Executive’s Office:

Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. is inviting the public to attend a public meeting to discuss the proposed Conservation Pavilion at Essex County Turtle Back Zoo. The meeting will be held as follows:

Date: Tuesday, January 21, 2020



Want to read the full story? For unlimited access to the Village Green, subscribe now and get access to all our content for just $45/year, $15/quarter or $5/month.

If you already have an active subscription, please sign in here.