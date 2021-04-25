‘Let’s Get Twisted in Meadowland Park!’ in Honor of National Pretzel Day, April 26

From Meadowland Park Conservancy:

“Let’s Get Twisted in Meadowland Park!” premieres April 25th at the Skate House

There seems to be a National Day of everything these days. Case in point is the fact that April 26th is National Pretzel Day.

The Meadowland Park Conservancy (MPC), hot off of the success of their celebration of National Puppy Day in March, is bringing twisted fun to South Orange’s largest and most popular park on Monday April 26 at 6 p.m. at the Skate House.

The event will feature many ways to get “twisted” — free yoga presented by Baker Street Yoga, free activities such as Twister with your pod and a twist contest to see who has the best moves and, of course, free hot pretzels from Baker Street Market.

A reminder that all attendees must wear masks and keep appropriate distance from those not in their party.

The event is able to be presented free of charge because of the generosity of the MPC’s donors. If you’d like to contribute to the future of Meadowland Park, please visit meadowlandpark.org.

The MPC thanks its event partners, including South Orange Village, Baker Street Yoga and Baker Street Market. If you have questions, please email the MPC at meadowlandparkso@gmail.com.

ABOUT THE MEADOWLAND PARK CONSERVANCY (MPC):

The MPC is a registered New Jersey non-profit founded and run by volunteers who are passionate about the future of South Orange’s largest open space. Focusing on the 30 non-athletic acres of the park, the MPC’s long term goal is nothing short of creating the finest public open space in the region. More info on the MPC, its founders and goals can be found at meadowlandpark.org