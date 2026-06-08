Love Louder: North Jersey Pride Announces Big Weekend of Joy in Maplewood and South Orange, June 12-14

From North Jersey Pride:

When North Jersey Pride invites New Jersey to “Love Louder” this year, it means everyone — with a full weekend of music, dancing, family fun and queer joy that welcomes attendees from across the state to Maplewood and South Orange.

From a free outdoor dance party under the stars to an adults-only nightlife blowout to one of the largest free Pride festivals in the tri-state region, the 2026 Pride Weekend — June 12 through June 14 — showcases everything the nonprofit has built since its founding in 2013: accessible, joyful, all-are-welcome celebration.

“At a time when LGBTQ+ people are facing escalating hostility and rollbacks of our rights, Pride Weekend is about coming together in strength and love,” said North Jersey Pride Executive Director CJ Prince. “We want to raise our voices and our visibility, and make it unmistakably clear to our vulnerable youth that this community has their backs.”













Friday, June 12: Pride Under the Stars

Spiotta Park, South Orange | 7–11 p.m. | Free (suggested donation)

The weekend opens Friday evening at Spiotta Park in South Orange with Pride Under the Stars, an outdoor celebration for all ages. DJ Redline will keep the crowd moving all night with bar available for guests 21-and-older with valid ID and wristband. Whether you’re bringing the whole family or flying solo, this is a come-as-you-are kickoff designed to set the tone: inclusive, energetic and unapologetically joyful!

Admission is free, with a suggested donation ($20) benefiting North Jersey Pride’s year-round programming and community initiatives.

South Orange Elks Lodge | 7–11 p.m. | Adults Only (21+)

Saturday night is for grownups, and this is the one you don’t want to miss. Pride After Dark at the South Orange Elks Lodge is an adults-only night of wall-to-wall dancing, electric Pride energy, and easy ways to connect with queer community and allies. DJ MagieVision keeps the floor packed while Jus Tacos serves up crowd favorites, and every ticket helps support the LGBT Rain Foundation, which provides housing, services and support to individuals in crisis and facing homelessness. Advance tickets are $25 ($30 at the door).













Sunday, June 14: The North Jersey Pride Festival

Maplewood Memorial Park | 12–6 p.m. | Free and Open to All

The 14th annual North Jersey Pride Festival returns to Maplewood Memorial Park for a free, all-day celebration expected to draw thousands — and this year’s lineup is the strongest yet!

Headlining the festival is Avery Wilson, the Grammy-nominated, acclaimed R&B vocalist and The Voice alumnus whose powerful performances have made him one of the most exciting voices in contemporary R&B. Wilson leads a full day of live entertainment that also includes The Tia Holt Experience; roots-rock powerhouse Antigone Rising, beloved musical theater performer Marty Thomas, the incomparable Stephanie Chin, and — returning by popular demand — the legendary Harmonica Sunbeam’s Drag Runway, a crowd favorite year after year. The entire day is hosted by award-winning TV personality Scott Nevins.

Beyond the main stage, the festival features more than 110 vendors, nonprofits and community organizations; a large food court with local favorites and unique food trucks; and a full array of community resources and advocacy organizations.

The Rainbow Kids Zone is its own world within the festival, with a packed Kids Stage lineup that includes balloon twisting, a magic show, improv and theater games, and the crowd-pleasing Rizzo’s Reptiles — plus the always-beloved Foam Party that has become a festival tradition. All-day inflatable wristbands are available for just $10 per child (maximum $20 per family), so kids can ride all day without interruption—and parents can actually enjoy the festival!

The event is free and open to everyone, thanks to the dedicated support of top sponsors including Groove Theory Fitness, Atlantic Health, Able Baker, and PNC. See the full list of this year’s sponsors here.

North Jersey Pride was founded in 2013 with a mission to support and uplift LGBTQIA+ youth and families through advocacy, education and public celebration. In the years since, it has grown into one of New Jersey’s premier Pride organizations — and this weekend is its fullest expression yet.

For tickets, a full schedule, and volunteer information, visit northjerseypride.org.