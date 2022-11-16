Makers Fair in Downtown Maplewood Kicks Off the Holiday Season

From MEUS:

Makers Fair: Winter Edit 2022

Bakers Street in Maplewood NJ

Sunday, November 20th

11am to 4pm

Join Baker Street for the 3rd edition of MAKERS FAIR where you will have a unique opportunity to shop with some of the most talented local makers of SOMA and surrounding towns, enjoy delicious food/drinks, live entertainment and other fun activities for the entire family.

MAKERS FAIR began as a way to enjoy the holidays together while navigating COVID and has since grown in just a couple of years. This year the fair will host over 40 talented newcomers and returning vendors, entertainers, an expanded food menu, demos and more!

“Baker Street has lots of reasons to be merry and bright this year – we’ll be welcoming two brand new businesses City W and Murray & Finn to the block as well as toasting the grand re-opening of City Workshop and MEUS at a brand new location on 104 Baker Street. In addition, we will also be honoring and cheering on Baker Street Market, Brave Floral and A Paper Hat and Toy Division as they celebrate their three, four and five year anniversaries. And last but certainly not least, give it up for Baker Street Yoga’s 13 year anniversary!” says founder Marichelle Hills.

So come celebrate not just the growth of Baker Street and MAKERS FAIR but also our community that has undergone an extremely challenging three years. We still came through for each other and continue to do so. It is certainly a time to celebrate together.

Take a look at the IG @mkrsfair page for a sneak peek!