Maplewood Independence Day Celebrations Sunday, July 2 & Tuesday, July 4

From Maplewood Township:

Maplewood Independence Day Celebrations

Maplewood’s Independence Day Celebrations are back, with events scheduled for Sunday, July 2nd and Tuesday July 4th!

On Sunday July 2nd, bring your lawn chair, blanket, friends and neighbors for live music, local food vendors and fireworks!At 6:00 pm, youth band Frequent Flyers takes the stage followed by the Mad Slap Tones at 7:30 pm. Purchase food from local businesses HLS, Maplewood Wheelhouse and The Sandwicheria Peruvian Street Food Truck and enjoy fireworks at sunset (estimated start time at 9:00 pm.) Weather-related event changes or cancellations will be communicated by 12noon on Sunday July 2nd.

On Tuesday, July 4th, the celebration continues at 9:00 am with a 5K RUN THROUGH MAPLEWOOD to benefit the CHS Boys and Girls Track and Field and Cross Country. 5K participants can pre-register at https://tinyurl.com/CHS4JUL5K, or at the starting line, beginning on Dunnell Rd near the fire station.



At 10:00 am, bring your decorated bikes, strollers, and wagons to the CHILDRENS BIKE PARADE beginning at Ricalton Square, continuing through the Village, and ending at Memorial Park North (across from Town Hall).

And at 11:00 am, the fun continues at Memorial Park North (near the baseball fields) with KIDS FUN RACES sponsored by Soma Fox Running Club.