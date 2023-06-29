CommunityMaplewoodSouth Orange

Maplewood Independence Day Celebrations Sunday, July 2 & Tuesday, July 4

by The Village Green
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From Maplewood Township:

Maplewood Independence Day Celebrations

Maplewood’s Independence Day Celebrations are back, with events scheduled for Sunday, July 2nd and Tuesday July 4th!

On Sunday July 2nd, bring your lawn chair, blanket, friends and neighbors for live music, local food vendors and fireworks!At 6:00 pm, youth band Frequent Flyers takes the stage followed by the Mad Slap Tones at 7:30 pm. Purchase food from local businesses HLS, Maplewood Wheelhouse and The Sandwicheria Peruvian Street Food Truck and enjoy fireworks at sunset (estimated start time at 9:00 pm.) Weather-related event changes or cancellations will be communicated by 12noon on Sunday July 2nd.

On Tuesday, July 4th, the celebration continues at 9:00 am with a 5K RUN THROUGH MAPLEWOOD to benefit the CHS Boys and Girls Track and Field and Cross Country. 5K participants can pre-register at https://tinyurl.com/CHS4JUL5K, or at the starting line, beginning on Dunnell Rd near the fire station.


At 10:00 am, bring your decorated bikes, strollers, and wagons to the CHILDRENS BIKE PARADE beginning at Ricalton Square, continuing through the Village, and ending at Memorial Park North (across from Town Hall).

And at 11:00 am, the fun continues at Memorial Park North (near the baseball fields) with KIDS FUN RACES sponsored by Soma Fox Running Club.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

UPDATED: South Orange-Maplewood Schools Undergoing Federal Program Audit

Maplewood Police Arrest 2 in Attempted Burglary on...

Luxe45 Lifestyle Boutique Celebrates 4th of July with...

Melissa Butler Is New Clinton School Principal, Replacing...

WATCH: Superintendent Unveils New South Orange-Maplewood District &...

LETTER: We Must Safeguard the Right to Vote

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE