Maplewood to Join CHS Student Walk-Out for Transgender Day of Visibility March 31

From Maplewood Township:

In Honor of International Transgender Day of Visibility, Maplewood will be joining Columbia High School (CHS) students in a Walk-Out for Trans and Queer Visibility and Autonomy. The Walk-Out, which was organized by the CHS Spectrum Club and Students for Justice as part of the March for Queer & Trans Youth Autonomy, will take place from CHS at 9:30 am on Friday, March 31.

“Since our trans students are under attack in particular right now across the county – in the classroom, in the restrooms, in our libraries, in healthcare – we are standing with them and joining them to raise awareness and in support of their visibility,” Mayor Dean Dafis said.

A flyer for the event can be found below.