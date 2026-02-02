Maplewood’s SZA and Kendrick Lamar Win Record of the Year at the 2026 Grammys

Local R&B phenom and Columbia High School Hall of Famer Solana Rowe, aka SZA, won two Grammys Sunday with hip-hop star Kendrick Lamar for their collaboration on the song, “luther,” which features a sample from Luther Vandross.

Lamar and SZA won both Record of the Year and Best Melodic Rap performance for the song.

In 2025, SZA toured with Lamar, kicking off the tour with a performance at the Super Bowl.

At Sunday’s Grammys, Lamar won five awards, making him the most-awarded hip-hop artist in Grammys history, with 27 total awards. SZA won two Grammys for her collaboration with Lamar, bringing her total Grammy count to 7. She’s been nominated 31 times since 2018. She praised and thanked Lamar.

“I just wanna say thank you to Kendrick for lifting me up. I just am a small part of this record,” she told the audience.

She went on to address the fear many are feeling right now.

“What I really wanted to say is please don’t fall into despair. I know that right now is a scary time. I know the algorithms tell us that it’s so scary, and all is lost,” she told the audience. “There’s been world wars, there’s been plagues, and we have gone on. We can go on. We need each other, we need to trust each other and trust ourselves, trust your heart. We’re not governed by the government, we’re governed by God, and I thank you so much.”

Their acceptance speech can be found here.

SZA was also nominated for Best Tradition R&B Performance for her performance of “Crybaby.”

