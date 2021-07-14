MapSo Spotlight: Maplewoodian and Third-Year Medical Student, Ikenna Onyekwere

Name?

Ikenna Onyekwere

What town do you live in, and how long have you lived here?

My family has lived in Maplewood for around 13 years.

SOMA or MapSO?

MapSo just rolls off the tongue.

What do you do?

I am a medical student going into my third year (at Weill Cornell Medicine).

Which book have you been meaning to read?

I have a copy of The New Black Vanguard by Antwaun Sargent. It’s a collection of photography of art and fashion. I hope to get to it after clinical rotations.

If MapSO was a type of music, what kind of music would it be?

Alternative/Indie. If I had to pick a song it would be Feel Good Inc. by Gorillaz.

How do you contribute to our community?

I previously worked at the Maplewood main library and Hilton branch as a computer tech for almost 5 years. I also used to help run the Maker Space and saw a lot of the younger kids in the community grow up from middle school to high school.

What’s your favorite dessert in MapSO?

What’s your favorite thing about living here?

I think one of the strong aspects of living here is the close-knit community. Even if you don’t know someone; their face is familiar.

What’s your favorite place to shop in MapSO?

What is your favorite place to park in Maplewood and South Orange Village?

You don’t have to worry about parking if you walk.