Mother’s Day Photo Initiative to Support Families at Isaiah House

South Orange/Maplewood-based photographer Jamie Bloom Meier is inviting South Orange-Maplewood families to celebrate Mother’s Day in a meaningful way this year by helping provide professional portraits to mothers and children living at Isaiah House in East Orange.

Each year, Meier of Live Love Lens Photography donates portrait sessions to Isaiah House moms as part of a special Mother’s Day initiative. This is made possible by families who sign up for her annual May mini-session event. This year’s sessions will take place on Sunday, May 17, in a SOMA park, and limited spots are still available.

Meier says that the initiative reflects a simple idea: moms helping moms in our local community.

Through the program, Isaiah House mothers receive a professional portrait session with their children, professional makeup services from a volunteer makeup artist, and gift bags (with some items donated by local businesses).

For many families at Isaiah House, professional portraits are not otherwise accessible. The sessions provide an opportunity for mothers to feel celebrated and recognized while creating lasting memories with their children.

“This is the most meaningful project I do each year,” says Meier. “It’s a chance for families here in our community to support other moms and help make Mother’s Day special for them.”

Families who register for the May 17 mini sessions receive their own portraits while helping make these donated sessions possible.

Limited session spots remain available:

https://www.livelovelens.com/ mothers-day-for-isaiah-house- mini-shoots