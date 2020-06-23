Need to Get Out of the House? Morristown National Historical Park Increases Access to Grounds, Trails June 24

From the Morristown National Historical Park:

Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local public health authorities, Morristown National Historical Park (NHP) is taking another step in increasing recreational access at the park. The National Park Service (NPS) is working service wide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

Beginning Wednesday, June 24, 2020, Morristown NHP will reopen access to Fort Nonsense Area, expand parking capacity at all park areas to 100%, open the entirety of the Tour Road at Jockey Hollow to vehicular traffic, and expand the park grounds summer hours to 8 am – 8 pm daily. Certain restrictions remain in place as identified below. When recreating, the public should follow local area health orders, including the latest public safety recreation regulations in the state of New Jersey.

On June 24th, the following will be open for recreation in accordance with state guidance from 8 am to 8 pm daily:

All five Jockey Hollow Area parking lots (Visitor Center, Wick House, Soldier Huts, New York Brigade and Trail Center)

New Jersey Brigade/Cross Estate Area parking lot will be increased to 100% parking capacity.

Jockey Hollow Tour Road

Soldier Huts

All 27 miles of hiking trails

Equestrian trail use (5 trailer spaces at the visitor center parking lot only)

Appropriate recreation includes such activities as:

walking

hiking

running

bicycling

Prohibited activities include:

large group gatherings and activities

picnicking

Permanent restroom facilities in Jockey Hollow will be closed; however, portable restroom units will be available for public use. Parking will be restricted to the park’s surface parking lots only.

Additionally, the following areas will remain closed to the public in this phase in the interest of public health and following federal, state and local guidelines:

Western Avenue Park Access Gate (at Jockey Hollow Road) will be closed to vehicular access (Tempe Wick Road Main entrance is the only vehicle entrance into Jockey Hollow)

Jockey Hollow Visitor Center

New York Brigade Comfort Station

Wick House and herb garden

Washington’s Headquarters Area: Ford Mansion and Washington’s HQ Museum (grounds and parking lots are open for passive recreation)

“Since May 20th visitors have safely enjoyed the park’s grounds, roads and trails and as we lead into school vacation and the July 4th holiday weekend, we hope the public will continue to take advantage of the great outdoors,” said Tom Ross, superintendent of Morristown NHP. “As a reminder, please continue to follow recommended social distancing practices at all times. Many of the park’s hiking trails are narrow and we strongly encourage healthy hiking etiquette by yielding to other hikers in wider trail spots and turning your face away as you pass.”

The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continues to be paramount. At Morristown NHP, our operational approach will be to examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance and are regularly monitored. We continue to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public and work spaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners, and volunteers.

While these areas are accessible for visitors to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited. When recreating, the public should follow local area health orders, park vehicles in designated parking spaces, practice Leave No Trace principles (carry in-carry out trash), avoid crowding and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.

The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. We will continue to monitor all park functions to ensure that visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19 and take any additional steps necessary to protect public health.

Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted on our website or on Facebook and Instagram using our social media handle: @morristownnps. Learn more about the collections here.