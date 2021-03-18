‘One Hour Fox Run’ to Benefit MEND, Fight Food Insecurity Virtually or In-Person on April 17

Award-winning volunteer Jessica Lituchy is at it again. After raising thousands of dollars for Meeting Essential Needs with Dignity (MEND) over the past few years with the summer series 10 Days of 10 Ks, she’s now introducing a socially distanced spring option for those who need to get moving and helping: The One Hour Fox Run on April 17.

This limited, in-person race to benefit MEND flips traditional ideas about racing.

“Most races are a set distance, and you go for time,” says Lituchy. “In the One Hour Fox Run, you have one hour to see how far you can go! Run, run/walk, or walk, it’s an opportunity to get outside, challenge yourself, and help your food-insecure neighbors in Essex County. Waves are limited to 25 people each, set off every 15 minutes over a 2 mile course. Register early to get the start time you want most! Of course, there is also a virtual option.”

Kids can also participate!

“With One Hour Fox, we even have prizes for 1st and 2nd place youth (and also adults) in the categories of Male, Female, and Open – just be aware that the course is not closed to traffic,” says Lituchy. “It is a lightly traveled neighborhood, but if you are considering your children for the event, they either need an adult who can keep up with them, or be street-savvy enough to watch out for cars when they run or walk.”

Runners start at South Mountain Annex with their “wave” (25 runners or fewer), and track distance over the course of the hour with their preferred GPS tracker — Strava, RunGo, MapMyRun, etc., running alternating loops of the course’s two, one-mile routes. At the check out table, runners show their distance on their watch or phone, collect their commemorative mug, and bask in the pride of their amazing accomplishment — or, if preferred, participate virtually!

Full details and registration is here: https://runsignup.com/ Race/NJ/SouthOrange/ OneHourFoxRun

About Meeting Essential Needs with Dignity (MEND)

MEND is an interfaith network of 17 member food pantries located throughout Essex County, NJ. Their hunger relief network, the largest in Essex County, has been providing food to individuals and families in need since 1980. MEND is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that strengthens and supports its food pantry network by providing supplemental food, funds, volunteers, and a monthly forum for collaboration. MEND also advocates for policies to improve the quality of life for those in need in the County.