The annual Thanksgiving for Seniors is this Sunday, November 19th from 2-4pm hosted at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in South Orange.

Seats are still available and seniors can RSVP to Anne Moore by phone 973-763-5454 or email ols.pastor@verizon.net !!

Please consider volunteering for the special event at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/olsthanks