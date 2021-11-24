Pictures With Mrs. Claus, the Real Santa

From General Store Cooperative

North Pole Industries:

For years we’ve been told that Santa Claus runs Christmas. Mrs. Claus was just arm candy, a pleasant woman we knew little about, not even her first name. In truth, Mrs. Claus has always run Christmas.

Mrs. Gertrude Claus, CEO of North Pole Industries, is finally revealing the truth to the world. “Santa doesn’t even have keys to the sleigh,” she reports.

It turns out that all letters addressed to Santa are actually reviewed by Mrs. Claus. She is also responsible for the “naughty or nice” list and delivers all the presents on Christmas Eve. All elves report directly to her. Not Santa.

Says Rudolph, “I feel dirty inside every time I hear Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer because I know it was actually Mrs. Claus asking: ‘Rudolph with your nose so bright, won’t you guide my sleigh tonight?’”

Mrs. Claus and North Pole Industries felt that 2021 was finally time to reveal the truth, noting all of the “The Future is Female” paraphernalia spotted during sleigh test drives.

If you no longer wish to perpetuate the patriarchal myth, come have your picture taken with Mrs. Gertrude Claus, starting this Friday, Nov. 26th, from 12-4pm at WNTR Holiday Village & Makers Market, Yale Corner, 1866 Springfield Avenue, Maplewood.

WNTR runs weekends from Nov. 27-Dec. 19 and Friday, Nov. 26 from 12-4pm.

For more information, visit WNTRinMaplewood.com.