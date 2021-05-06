CommunityMaplewoodReal EstateSouth OrangeSponsored

Pollock Properties Group Hosts ‘Crafting For a Cause,’ a Family-Friendly Event to Benefit M.E.N.D.

by Pollock Properties Group
From Pollock Properties Group

On Saturday, May 15th, Pollock Properties Group and Matt Keane of Guaranteed Rate Mortgage will host a family fun day to benefit MEND (Meeting Essential Needs with Dignity) and help stock their mobile food pantry, The Green Bean!  From 10am-5pm families will be able to sign up for COVID safe times slots, to come enjoy age-appropriate crafts, a story corner, photo booth, and treats from the Able Baker and The Yellow Rose vegan bakery.  The only admission fee is the donation of one bag of nonperishable food to help #stuffthebean!

Pollock Properties Group Founder and CEO Vanessa Pollock says, “May 15th is my birthday and I believe there is no better way to celebrate than to safely spend time with our beloved clients and community members and do something nice for our neighbors in need. Come see us!”

The PPG team will be hanging out and collecting food all day.  So, even if folks don’t want to craft, they can stop by, say hi, and drop off a food donation.  For more information and to sign up for a time slot, go to pollockpropertiesgrouprsvp.com 

Pollock Properties Group and Matt Keane of Guaranteed Rate Mortgage Present:
“Crafting For A Cause” to benefit MEND
Saturday May 15th form 10am – 5pm
Front Yard of 350 Tillou Road
South Orange, NJ 07079

Reservations here or just stop by: pollockpropertiesgrouprsvp.com

