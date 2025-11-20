Pollock Properties Group Presents Cookies for a Cause, H.E.L.P. for the Spring Market, and Fall Market Update

From Pollock Properties Group:

Pollock Properties Group greets November with preparation and purpose. This month, we’re bringing you our sweetest event of the season, Cookies for a Cause, a benefit for the RAIN Foundation supporting homeless LGBTQ youth, our H.E.L.P. program to set you up for Spring success, and a Fall Market Update to keep you in the know. Pour a cup of cocoa, cozy up, and join us in celebrating community, compassion, and new opportunities this November!

COOKIES FOR A CAUSE

Join Robert Shaffron of Pollock Properties Group for a warm, community-powered event supporting the RAIN Foundation, which provides housing and essential resources for homeless LGBTQ+ youth.

Come for the coffee, cookies, and conversation – and stay to make a difference.

Can’t make it but love the mission? You can still support by donating HERE!

Date: ​November 23rd, 1-4pm

Location: ​350 Tillou Road, South Orange

Bring any of these requested goods for RAIN Foundation and you’ll go home with a jar of Robert’s homemade cookies as a thank-you for your generosity!

Requested Goods:

New T-shirts (all sizes)

Bleach, toilet paper, paper towels, Lysol spray/wipes

Blankets, bath towels

Gloves, hats, winter gloves

Bodywash, lotion

Every jar of cookies = one more act of care.

Questions or to volunteer: contact Robert Shaffron at [email protected].

NEED A LITTLE H.E.L.P.?

At Pollock Properties Group, we believe that every home deserves to shine, and every Seller deserves to be in the market with confidence.



Here’s what we know: sellers who invest $10–20K in smart, strategic preparation can earn hundreds of thousands more on their sale price. But what if those prep funds just aren’t in reach? That’s exactly why we created something just for you.

Introducing H.E.L.P. (Home Enhancement Loan Program), exclusively with Pollock Properties Group x ARKGEN. With H.E.L.P., you can get your home market-ready now and pay the contractor at closing, with zero interest, zero stress. That means no financial hurdles stand in your way when it comes to achieving your highest possible sale.

We want every Seller to be in the strongest position when it comes time to list, and that starts with access to top-tier preparation, no matter your budget. Whether your home needs a refresh, renovation, or just some polished details, we’ll help you make the smartest investments for the biggest return.

Just mention that you might need H.E.L.P. and we’ll guide you from start to sold!

FALL MARKET UPDATE

Pollock Properties Group has been busy this fall! Our exclusive P7 Process INCLUDES FREE STAGING, as well as home prep guidance, project management, AND SO MUCH MORE! On the buying side, our P10 Home Buying Process keeps things simple and stress-free, guiding our clients every step of the way, with expert negotiation and market insight that help our buyers win in this competitive market.

Here’s a look at some of our fall successes!

Sold Listings:

LP: List Price, SP: Sale Price

232 W. South Orange Ave., South Orange LP: $879K SP: $1,103,000 SP/LP%: 125%

472 Vista Way, South Orange LP: $1,395,000 SP: $1,545,000 SP/LP%: 111%

713-717 Prospect St., Maplewood LP:$1,850,000 SP: $2,100,000 SP/LP%: 114%

56 Headley Pl., Maplewood LP: $929,000 SP: $1,310,000 SP/LP%: 141%

412 S Ridgewood Rd., South Orange LP: $699,000 SP: $755,000 SP/LP%: 108%

14 Bongart Dr. West Orange LP: $549,000 SP: $661,000 SP/LP%: 120%

15 Madison Ave., Maplewood LP: $869,000 SP: $1,110,000 SP/LP%: 128%

21 Overhill Rd., South Orange LP: $1,575,000 SP: $1,600,000 SP/LP%: 102%

Listings Under Contract:

119 Lexington Ave Maplewood LP: $659K

111 Second St., South Orange LP: $929K

26 Union Ave Maplewood $749K

83 Hixon Pl SO LP: $859K

Stay tuned for the exciting sales stats for these after they close!

Additionally, we’ve successfully helped 9 buyer clients secure their home this Fall market. Thank you to everyone who has put their trust in PPG to serve them! How can we SERVE you?

STAY IN THE KNOW

Don’t blink! New listings, events, and market updates are hitting our socials every day. Follow along as we bring new homes to life, spotlight what’s happening in SOMA, and share the data that keeps you informed.

📲 Instagram: @pollockpropertiesgroup

🌐 Website: www.pollockpropertiesgroup.com

IN CLOSING… WE ARE HERE TO HELP

As the leaves settle and we gather around warm kitchens and kind hearts, we’re reminded of what truly matters – community, care, and connection. This November, our Fall Market Update and the H.E.L.P. program are all about preparing you for the opportunities ahead, while our Cookies for a Cause event celebrates the sweetness of giving back. Whether you’re planning a move, lending a hand, or simply enjoying the season’s slower pace, we’re here to support you every step of the way. Here’s to a November filled with gratitude, growth, generosity, and new beginnings still to come.

With gratitude,

All of us at Pollock Properties Group

Contact Us

📱 Vanessa Pollock (Text): 917-723-4006

📧 Email: [email protected]

🏢 Office: Keller Williams Realty Premier Properties

📞 Team Direct Line: 973-544-8484

📍 Office Line: 973-376-0033

🌐 Website: pollockpropertiesgroup.com

📣 Social: @pollockpropertiesgroup

(Each office is independently owned and operated)