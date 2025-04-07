Rage Run 5K for Reproductive Freedom Takes Over South Orange May 18

From Rage Run: 5K for Reproductive Freedom:

South Orange, NJ — April 3, 2025 — Get ready to run, walk, roll, or stroll for a cause that matters. The inaugural Rage Run: 5K for Reproductive Freedom is hitting the pavement on Sunday, May 18, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Grove Park in South Orange—and the community is invited to show up, speak out, and take action.

This isn’t just a race—it’s a movement. A USATF-certified, Compuscore-timed 5K, the Rage Run is a high-energy, inclusive event where all are welcome to raise their voices and their heart rates in support of reproductive rights.

Why We Run

All proceeds benefit Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan New Jersey, helping to protect and expand access to essential reproductive healthcare services. With a fundraising goal of $25,000, every step counts in the fight for freedom and bodily autonomy.

Event Details

Date: Sunday, May 18, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Location: Grove Park, South Orange, NJ

Registration Fee: 5K Run – $50; 1 Mile Run, Walk, or Roll – $25

Register now: https://bit.ly/ragerun25

Participants can fundraise individually or create a team! Bring friends, or run solo and spark a ripple of impact across our community.

Everyone Belongs

Whether you’re chasing a personal best or just showing support, this event welcomes all bodies and all voices. Run. Walk. Roll. Stroll. March. Rage. Repeat.

Media & Community Engagement

This is more than a race—it’s a powerful, positive, public show of support. Media coverage is encouraged. Community leaders, advocacy groups, and local businesses are invited to join the cause, sponsor, or volunteer.

For More Information or to Get Involved:

• Register: https://bit.ly/ ragerun25

• Donate: Rage Run Donation Page

• Volunteer or Partner: Contact us directly! Planned Parenthood Metro NJ

Local Volunteers: Vanessa LoBue, Kerstin Diehn, Reshma Ketkar, Jordan Hendin

Let’s turn miles into momentum. Rage with us. Run with us. Stand for reproductive freedom.