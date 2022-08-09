Realtor Victoria Carter Discusses Five Indoor Activities to Beat the Heat in New Jersey

From The Victoria Carter Group:

With the heat and humidity that accompany the end of summer, families will be looking for fun ways to stay cool. New Jersey offers a plethora of family-friendly, indoor venues that make for an easy half-day or all-day adventure. From shopping and entertainment to educational experiences and sports, families have countless ways to stay busy until the fall school days begin.

Here are 5 indoor activities to beat the heat in New Jersey.

1. Liberty Science Center in Jersey City, NJ

Home to the largest planetarium in the country, Liberty Science Center (LSC) boasts various interactive science exhibits. LSC houses 12 museum exhibition halls, a 3D theater, hurricane and tornado force wind simulators and several live learning labs. Current attractions include Minecraft: The Exhibition, Dino Dig Adventure and Infinity Climber, the world’s first suspended climbing play space. The center also showcases over 100 species of animals, which visitors can see in the Wild About Animals exhibition.

2. Branch Brook Park Roller Skating Center in Newark, NJ

If you’re a fan of Stranger Things, this activity is definitely for you! Did you know that the Branch Brook Park Roller Skating Center is one of the largest skating facilities in the tri-state area? Skaters can revel in live music and disco lighting on an old-school, wooden rink. The center also offers special themed adult events like R&B or Caribbean Skate Nights and family skate sessions.

3. AR Workshop in Westfield, NJ

AR Workshop offers do-it-yourself (DIY) workshops and hands-on classes for all craft skill levels. Crafters can make anything from pillow covers and totes to custom lazy susans and plank signs. In addition to creating personalized pieces, visitors can discover various curated gifts by local artisans. The boutique workshop even holds half-day summer sessions for kids or group events like birthday parties and bridal showers.

4. Morristown Game Vault in Morristown, NJ

Morristown Game Vault is another popular throwback spot. Families can play over 100 retro video games and pinball machines that span over 35 years. The arcade occupies an old bank building that still has the original vault, the inspiration behind the venue’s name. Gamers can enjoy classics like Ms. Pac-Man, Asteroids, Space Invaders, Mortal Kombat and Q-Bert. The games are set to “free play,” so visitors never need quarters and simply pay by the hour.



5. The Mills at Jersey Gardens in Elizabeth, NJ

The Mills at Jersey Gardens is New Jersey’s largest outlet and retail value center with over 200 stores and restaurants. Brands include Burlington Coat Factory, True Religion, Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store, Bed Bath & Beyond, Sephora and much more. Families can enjoy tax-free clothing shopping and reduced sales tax on non-clothing items, considering Elizabeth functions as an Urban Enterprise Zone. The outlet center also houses the largest Tommy Hilfiger in the U.S. and a 20-screen AMC Theatres with IMAX experiences.

