CommunityEnvironmentSouth OrangeSponsored

Seton Hall’s Chapter Of Habitat For Humanity To Hold Annual Leaf Raking Fundraiser This November

by
written by SU Habitat for Humanity
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From SHU Habitat for Humanity:

Seton Hall University’s chapter of Habitat for Humanity is doing its annual leaf raking fundraiser. We rake the leaves of your home in exchange for a donation to our organization!

We are a student-run organization that aims to offer students an opportunity to volunteer both within and outside New Jersey, learning the value of service in the process. We construct homes for needy individuals within New Jersey, and during our spring break we travel outside of the state to construct a home for the week. Your donations will assist us in our mission.

If you are in need of someone to rake your leaves, or know someone else who is, please consider us for the job!

Leaf raking dates include November 5th, 11th, 12th, 18th, and 19th.  Please direct all inquiries to habitatforhumanity@shu.edu

Related Articles

2023 Board of Ed Campaigns File Financial Forms;...

South Orange Police: Hoskier Road House Burglarized

MSO Villagers 10U Black Softball Team Wins Long...

LETTER: Liz Callahan Is a Great Neighbor With...

LETTER: Mazzocchi and Bennett Are Clear, Independent Voices...

LETTER: Experienced Bennett & Mazzocchi Can Hit the...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE