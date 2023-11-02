Seton Hall’s Chapter Of Habitat For Humanity To Hold Annual Leaf Raking Fundraiser This November

From SHU Habitat for Humanity:

Seton Hall University’s chapter of Habitat for Humanity is doing its annual leaf raking fundraiser. We rake the leaves of your home in exchange for a donation to our organization!

We are a student-run organization that aims to offer students an opportunity to volunteer both within and outside New Jersey, learning the value of service in the process. We construct homes for needy individuals within New Jersey, and during our spring break we travel outside of the state to construct a home for the week. Your donations will assist us in our mission.

If you are in need of someone to rake your leaves, or know someone else who is, please consider us for the job!

Leaf raking dates include November 5th, 11th, 12th, 18th, and 19th. Please direct all inquiries to habitatforhumanity@shu.edu