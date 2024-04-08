SO Public Library and SO Village to Unveil Final Renovations Plans at Town Hall Meeting

From The South Orange Public Library:

The South Orange Public Library (SOPL) and South Orange Village (SOV) are excited to announce a special Town Hall Meeting to be held at the original library site, 65 Scotland Road, on Thursday, April 18th beginning at 7:00pm. This event will mark a significant milestone in the library’s Building Connections Project as renowned architect, Andrew Berman, unveils final plans for the library’s new design.

The Town Hall Meeting is open to all community members, offering an invaluable opportunity for residents to learn about the exciting developments planned for their beloved public library. Attendees will have the chance to view detailed architectural renderings, hear about innovative design concepts, and gain insight into the anticipated timeline for the project. Library leaders will also discuss how the project will better serve our community.

“We are thrilled to invite the entire community to join us for this momentous occasion,” said Jill Faherty, Director of the SOPL. “The library has long been a cornerstone of our community, and these renovation plans reflect our commitment to providing an envisioned space that meets the evolving needs of our patrons.”

The renovation project aims to enhance the library’s functionality, accessibility, and aesthetic appeal while preserving its rich history and character. With input gathered from the community the final plans represent a collaborative effort to create a modern, welcoming space that serves as a hub for learning, creativity, and connection.

Following the presentation of the plans, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and engage in dialogue with the architect and library staff. Attendees should feel free to come and go as they please, RSVP is not required. For those unable to attend the Town Hall Meeting in person, the SOPL will provide updates and information about the renovation project via its website and social media channels.

Don’t miss this chance to be part of shaping the future of the SOPL and connect with your fellow community members. Mark your calendars for April 18th for an exciting evening of insight and innovation. Doors will open at 6:30pm and limited seating will be available.

As a reminder, the SOPL has temporarily relocated to 298 Walton Avenue, where it will remain throughout the renovation and will be announcing the opening of a secondary location soon as well.

About SOPL:

The mission of the South Orange Public Library is to meet educational, informational, and cultural needs of the South Orange community. The library is committed to providing free and open access to a broad collection of materials in varied formats and media, professional assistance in locating, using, and evaluating resources, and programs for all ages that encourage reading, provide intellectual stimulation, and cultural enrichment. The library offers a welcoming, neutral public space with capacity for all generations, individuals, and groups that encourages individual pursuits, collaboration, and community engagement. SOPL hosts a distinct collection of materials unique to the Township of South Orange Village and of special interest to community members and community organizations. Learn more about the SOPL and stay connected via social media; Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube.