SOMA: Act Now to Help Provide 225 Families Gift Cards for Thanksgiving

The South Orange-Maplewood School District community is trying to raise $22,500 by Friday, Nov. 15, in order to give 225 food insecure families in the district each $100 Thanksgiving gift cards.

The gift card/fundraising drive is a collective effort by the SOMSD Presidents’ Council (of all the PTAs and HSAs), the SOMSD Parenting Center, Cougar Cares (CHS) and The Achieve Foundation.

“Our goal is to raise $22,500 to provide holiday food support to SOMSD families. The last two years, we have been able to give all [food insecure] families a $100 grocery store gift card, and our goal is to do the same this year,” said Ildi Conrad, co-president of the Presidents’ Council. “Any additional funds will be used to help families at other points during the year.”

As of Thursday, Nov. 14, Conrad said, the group had raised 74% of its goal on its donation link. “We are hoping to close the link on Friday, Nov 15.”

To donate, visit the fundraising site.

The fundraising site urges donors to “consider donating any amount to help our friends and neighbors this holiday season. Any support helps and is gratefully appreciated, but please donate by Friday, November 15th.”