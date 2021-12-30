SOMA Fox Running Club Hosts New Years Day Run in Maplewood

SOMA Fox Running Club is hosting the One Mile Fox, presented by Lexus, on New Year’s Day (January 1) beginning at 10 a.m. The local run is a fun, healthy, family-friendly way to kick off the New Year for runners and walkers of every age and every speed. 25% of all profits will go to MEND Meeting Essential Needs with Dignity.

While the race is sold out, residents are encouraged to cheer for the runners along the one-mile loop course, which begins and ends at the Springfield Avenue gazebo. Runners will run down Tuscan Road, turn right on Summit Ave and run Courter Ave back to the gazebo. All youth athletes will receive fox-tastic finishers medals sponsored by Lexus.

The One Mile Fox is presented by Lexus and supported by Sneaker Factory, Natalie Farrell, Green Way Market, the General Store Cooperative, Springfield Avenue Maplewood and The Village Green.

The SOMA Fox Running Club (SFRC) was established in 2021 as a 501c3 non-profit organization in New Jersey, serving South Orange/Maplewood and the surrounding towns. The group is a member organization of Road Runners Club of America (RRCA).

The SFRC mission is to promote and extend the joys of running to the community through group workouts, camaraderie, runner-to-runner support, and hosting local races and events. They welcome all levels of runners from absolute beginners to the highly experienced or super speedy. They welcome runners ages 18 and up, all genders, and all backgrounds. They are committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion through promoting a safe, welcoming, and respectful community. They strive to share the mental and physical benefits of running with everyone who joins, no matter their running goals. For more information, email somafoxrunningclub@gmail.com.