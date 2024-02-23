SOMA Students and Advocates to Join National Vigil in Honor of Nex Benedict

From Maplewood Township:

The New Jersey Safe Schools Coalition with Columbia High School Spectrum Club along with the Township of Maplewood will be holding a community candlelight vigil to honor 16-year-old Oklahoma non-binary student Nex Benedict, and lift them up in memory and in support of trans, non-binary and LGBTQ+ students everywhere and call attention to all forms of hate speech and bullying. Speaking program followed by candlelight vigil.

When: Saturday, February 24 at 6pm

Where: Maplewood Town Hall, 574 Valley Street, Maplewood, NJ

Co-sponsors: The National LGBTQ Task Force, PFLAG National, Tyler Clementi Foundation, SOMA Justice, SOMA Action, Newark LGBTQ Center, North Jersey Pride, Garden State Equality, OUT Montclair, Essex County Office of LGBT Affairs, EDGE NJ, New Jersey Coalition for Bullying Prevention, Make It Better, Family Pride+, and Spectrum Health and Wellness.

Counselors will also be available onsite for any youth or community member that may need support during this time. Please come and show support for non-binary, trans and LGBTQ+ youth and welcoming inclusive safe schools for all students everywhere.