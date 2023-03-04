SOMA Women’s History Month Events Return — in Person for First Time in 3 Years

From Nancy Adams, Maplewood Township Committeewoman and Sheena Collum, South Orange Village President

Women elected officials in Maplewood and South Orange in partnership with township departments, divisions and organizations join with local business districts to celebrate the achievements of women. The national theme for Women’s History Month for 2023 is ‘Celebrating Women Who Tell Their Stories”.

“We invite residents to celebrate their grandmothers, mothers, daughters, and sisters,” said Maplewood Township Committeewoman Nancy Adams, “our two-town leadership are paying tribute and giving recognition for the contributions of Maplewood and South Orange women throughout the years! Women are now the majority on the Maplewood Township Committee (for the first time ever) and on the South Orange Board of Trustees; a long time coming.”

Sheena Collum, first woman to hold the title of Village President in South Orange, is proud to serve with the Board of Trustees to honor our women in a variety of ways. “Our goal is to elevate, empower, support and showcase women throughout our community—in the events and sprinkled in the windows of our brick and mortar businesses in our two towns.”

A list of this year’s events are listed below and dates, times, locations can be found at SOMAWomen.org. Keep checking the website for updated and newly added events too!

2023 Events:

Windows for Women: Women-Owned Businesses Displaying the Work of Local Women Artists

Lunch & Learn with author Julia MacDonnell

Women’s History Month Flag Raising, Proclamation and Wear White for Women Photo at Maplewood Town Hall March 7 th

Pizza Bagel Bites with SO’s First Female Police Sergeant (for kids!)

Special Conversations with Carla Cantor

1978 Art Exhibition – Between Friends: The Places We Paint

The Strollers Presents: Women Behind Bars

Maplewood Film Society Presents: Carole King, Home Again Live from Central Park

Durand-Hedden: From Patriots in Petticoats to Presidential Candidates

WHM Breakfast & Bingo

Haley Reinhart – Off the Ground Tour at SOPAC

WHM Paint & Sip

Hilton Neighborhood Assoc presents WHM Discussion of the Role of Women in Society in Maplewood

Maplewood Library Presents Women’s History Month Film Screening: Madan Sara

Girl Scouts Day of Service for WHM 2023 donation drive at Our Lady of Sorrows

Community Volunteer Fair

Kids Make Crochet Key Chains at SO Library