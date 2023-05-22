South Mountain YMCA Duck Race Set for Memorial Day, May 29

From The South Mountain YMCA:

The South Mountain YMCA invites families to the Memorial Park river on Monday, May 29, 2023, at 11 a.m. (after the Memorial Day Parade and Service at Town Hall) for the iconic Memorial Day Duck Race, a cherished event in the community for over 20 years.

“The Duck Race is a beloved tradition and fun for families and kids of all ages,” said James Goodger, South Mountain YMCA District Executive Director. “This year’s race will be held in memory of Charlie Gianni who sadly passed away in April. Charlie and Ellie Gianni’s Duck Race enthusiasm and joy will always be with us in spirit on this special day that they brought to Maplewood. Join us in Memorial Park to cheer on the ducks as they float to victory, raise money for important causes in our community, and remember Charlie and Ellie.”

The Duck Race brings staff, volunteers, township leaders, and the community together for a fun family experience and great cause. Proceeds go toward the Y’s financial assistance program, which helps make Y programs like summer camp, sports, arts, and child care affordable for families with extenuating circumstances.

Last year, MEND was awarded the Ellie Gianni Community Impact Grant. This year, the Y will rename the grant the Ellie & Charlie Gianni Community Impact Grant. Each year, an outside panel selects, based on applications received, a qualifying local nonprofit to receive 20%, up to $5,000 of the net proceeds, in the memory of Ellie and Charlie who brought this event to the river in Memorial Park.

“My family is so grateful to have this impact grant named for my mom and dad. They would be so honored to know that their memories are living on in the good that others are doing for the community,” said Claire Gianni Sinclair.

For tickets visit givebutter.com/duckrace2023 or for sponsorship opportunities, contact Executive Director James Goodger (jgoodger@metroymcas.org).

ABOUT THE Y

Established in 1885, the Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges invests in its diverse communities to promote wellness, safety, and quality of life for children, adults and seniors. Its seven branches in East Orange, Livingston, Maplewood, Hardyston, Stillwater, Wayne, and New Milford are committed to nurturing the potential of kids, promoting healthy living and fostering a sense of social responsibility through an array of programs. Some 35,000 people belong to the Metro Y, which awards more than $2 million annually in direct and indirect financial assistance.