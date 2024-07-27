South Orange Downtown Seeks a Design Professional for Friendship Circle Project

From South Orange Downtown:

PROJECT OVERVIEW: South Orange Downtown is seeking statements of qualification from design professionals to revitalize Friendship Circle at W South Orange Ave. This project aims to transform the existing space into a vibrant community hub encouraging social interaction and leisure activities. Given its location next to a middle school and daycare, the area should provide a welcoming environment for students during after-school hours, necessitating a kid-friendly design that ensures the safety and engagement of children of all ages. The envisioned Friendship Circle will serve as a central gathering place, enhancing community connectivity and enriching the neighborhood’s overall quality of life.

SCOPE OF INFORMATION REQUESTED:

Samples of Previous Work: Submit 5 to 10 examples of previous projects that demonstrate your experience and expertise in outdoor space design, community revitalization, and urban planning. These samples should highlight your ability to create engaging, functional, and aesthetically pleasing public spaces that meet community needs.

Methodology and Approach:

Provide a detailed description of your proposed methodology and approach for designing Friendship Circle. Emphasize innovative solutions and community engagement strategies to ensure the space is visually appealing, functional and inclusive. Outline your process for gathering community input, integrating feedback into your design, and addressing potential challenges.



Community Engagement Strategies: Describe your approach to involving the community in the design process. Highlight any previous experience with community workshops, surveys or other methods of soliciting public input and ensuring that the final design reflects the desires and needs of the community.

KEY CONSIDERATIONS: The chosen professional will offer detailed insights into essential design elements such as seating arrangements, lighting solutions, landscaping features and interactive outdoor equipment. Describe how these aspects will contribute to creating a vibrant community hub. Additionally, highlight the importance of prioritizing safety, accessibility and sustainability in your design methodology. Consider opportunities for repurposing existing elements, like integrating natural features such as rocks, to enrich the space’s functionality and aesthetic appeal.

PROJECT TIMELINE: Include key milestones and deliverables to illustrate your ability to meet project deadlines effectively. The selected professional will have three months to complete the design, including feedback and revisions. Provide an estimated timeline for the implementation phases of the project, which South Orange Downtown will manage. The selected professional will be notified by Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

BUDGET CONSIDERATIONS: This Request for Qualifications (RFQ) does not include compensation. Its purpose is to gather information and ideas to aid in selecting a professional to design the space. The chosen professional will receive $10,000 as compensation for their design. The project budget is $87,000.

ADDITIONAL RELEVANT INFORMATION: If you have any inquiries regarding this RFQ or would like to schedule a site visit, please email Melissa Hodge at melissa@southorangedowntown.org or call 973-763-6899.

SUBMISSION INSTRUCTIONS & TIMELINE: Please submit your information to Melissa Hodge at melissa@southorangedowntown.org by 11:59 p.m. Sunday, September 1.

ABOUT SOUTH ORANGE DOWNTOWN: South Orange Downtown is a 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to making the downtown business district a vibrant place to live, work, and enjoy through events, beautification and advocacy for the downtown businesses. The organization’s mission is to strengthen the vitality of the district by supporting existing businesses and attracting new ones to improve the Village’s retail mix; raising funds for improvement and public art projects; producing events that complement existing stores and services; maintaining a clean, safe, and pedestrian-friendly downtown; and helping the governing body manage new development while preserving the attractive architectural legacy of the downtown area. For more information, visit southorangedowntown.org.

IMAGE OF PROJECT SITE