South Orange Prepares to Roll Up Its Sleeves for River Day 2026

From South Orange Village:

South Orange’s River Day returns on Sunday, May 3, 2026, bringing the community together for a lively mix of environmental action, hands-on learning, and family-friendly fun along the Rahway River. This free event is held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Skate House by the pond in Meadowland Park (off Mead Street).

River Day invites volunteers of all ages to help clean up the Rahway River while enjoying interactive exhibits, educational activities, and guided experiences.

Organized by the South Orange Environmental Commission and South Orange Village, the event highlights the importance of protecting local waterways while making environmental stewardship accessible and engaging for the entire community.

Event Highlights Include:

A community-wide Rahway River clean-up

Wild on the Outside exhibit featuring touchable wildlife artifacts from NJ Fish & Wildlife educator Marc Rogoff

A 3D watershed model demonstration by the Rahway River Watershed Association

“Get to Know Your River” guided discovery tours with AmeriCorps Watershed Ambassador, Betsy Chernoff

Home energy upgrade tips from Electrify SOMA and plant-based food guidance from “Meat Me In The Middle”

River curriculum presentations from South Orange Middle School Student Scientists

Master gardener advice from our local Community Garden.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register to save time at check-in.

Volunteers are encouraged to dress appropriately for outdoor activities, wear waterproof boots or sturdy shoes you don’t mind getting wet.

A rain date is set for Sunday, May 17, 2026. For updates, registration and weather notifications, follow the Village on social media: @southorangevillage and @sogreenteam