South Orange Village to Dedicate ‘Joe Foligno Way’ in Honor of Late Public Works Director

South Orange Village will honor the life and legacy of Public Works Director Joseph “Joe” Foligno with the dedication of “Joe Foligno Way” on Thursday, June 18, at 11:30 a.m. at the entrance road leading to the Department of Public Works Yard at Walton Avenue.

South Orange Village Administrator Julie Doran said in a news release that the public is invited to attend the ceremony, which will “commemorate Foligno’s extraordinary service to South Orange and his lasting impact on the community.”

Foligno, who passed away unexpectedly in December 2025 at the age of 40, devoted 15 years to serving South Orange through its Department of Public Works. Known for his dedication, leadership, and unwavering commitment to residents, Doran said, he played a vital role in maintaining and improving Village infrastructure, parks, streets and public spaces. Colleagues, elected officials and residents alike remember him for his positive spirit, responsiveness, and deep love for the community he served.

According to Village leaders, the dedication of Joe Foligno Way serves as a permanent tribute to a public servant whose work touched every corner of South Orange and whose legacy continues to inspire those who knew him.

“Joe was the kind of person who made South Orange a better place every day simply by showing up and giving his all,” said Mayor Sheena Collum. “This dedication ensures that future generations will remember his contributions and the tremendous impact he had on our Village.”

The Village is encouraging residents, friends and members of the community to attend as South Orange “honors a beloved colleague, friend and public servant whose memory remains woven into the fabric of the Village.”