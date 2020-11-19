Springfield Avenue to Host Open Air Holiday Market At Yale Corner Saturdays Beginning Nov. 21

From Springfield Avenue Maplewood

Springfield Avenue Maplewood (SAM), General Store Cooperative, Pollock Properties Group of Keller Williams and Matt Keane of Guaranteed Rate are celebrating local shopping this holiday season with the Springfield Avenue Open-Air Holiday Market every Saturday from November 21 to December 19 at Yale Corner (1866 Springfield Ave., Maplewood). The outdoor retail market, which is open 11am – 3pm, will feature a creative mix of local makers, live music, and tons of giftable options from local small businesses.

The market will have COVID-safety measures in place, including limiting the number of customers in the market at one time and requiring face masks at all times. Mask ambassadors will ensure that customers are following the market rules.













Do your holiday gift shopping locally this year: the holiday market will feature a rotating mix of merchants selling items such as children’s gifts, vintage clothes, homemade soaps and beauty products, creative face masks, knitted scarves and hats, original artwork, hand-dipped candles, home goods, and more.

The live music schedule is as follows:

November 21: Thrill Ride (12 pm); Forget the Whale (1:30 pm)

November 28: Bossio (12 pm); Shane Anstendig (1:30 pm)

December 5: DC and the Desperados (12 pm); Marcya (1:30 pm)

December 12: Tri-State (12 pm); Garden City (1:30 pm)

December 19: TBD

Merchants include Anne&Grace Herbal Infusions, Boaz Design / Wordplay Gifts, BodyGarbage, Boomspiration, Candles4life, Cat Delett Art, Chrissy McIntyre, Cocktails With Chocolate, Crash Doll Vintage, Ginger Beauty Lab, Grandma’s Hands, I am Alleyne, Ice Cream Sundays Vintage, J. Jyrence Interiors, Joy Yagid Photography, Last Call Mixology, Lyholm WoodWorks, Maplewood Masks, Marigold Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics, Monifa Kincaid Fine Art & Prints, Pinecones & Purls, Poppikit, Sarah Barrett, Sayba Naturals, SewVeeWade, The Giraffe’s Heart, TieBro Handmade Bow ties and Usborne Books & More.

For more information, please visit https://www.springfieldavenue.com/open-air-retail-market or email [email protected]