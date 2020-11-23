St. George’s Episcopal Church to Host Virtual ‘Merry Marketplace’

From St. George’s Episcopal Church

St. George’s Episcopal Church’s annual Merry Marketplace will be virtual this year with a silent auction and direct sale items. Some of the many items include a getaway in Maine or the Shore, cooking classes and other amazing experiences, dinner service sets, antiques and vintage collectibles, along with over 75 gifts for everyone on your list. The auction and sale will run from Sunday, November 29 at 8am until Monday, December 7 at 11am. Proceeds support St. George’s and the many wonderful social ministries and local organizations we support. On November 29th, go to https://www.accelevents.com/e/ StGeorgesMerryMarketplace2020 and shop away!