Summit Downtown 2022 Holiday Event Schedule Released

From Summit Downtown, Inc.:

Thanksgiving is on the way and the holiday season is just days away! Don’t miss the return of exciting family events including: Celebrate in Summit, Carriages & Carolers, and The HillTop Elf Scavenger Hunt. The Summit VISA Gift Cards, accepted at over 140 Summit businesses city-wide, are also available this holiday season so people can support Summit businesses by giving the gift of local! More information on holiday events and Summit VISA Gift Cards can be found on summitdowntown.org.

The HillTop Elf Scavenger Hunt ● November 26 – December 17

A great event for adults and kids alike! This year we have a brand new elf to visit our downtown businesses! The HillTop Elves are hidden within more than 50 different downtown Summit businesses or in the storefront windows; shoppers and their families are urged to wander downtown in search of the HillTop Elf! No purchase is necessary. Scavenger Hunt Forms are available at all participating businesses or can be downloaded off the SDI website. The participating businesses are listed on the form where shoppers identify where they saw the elf at each business. Completed forms must be turned in by 4PM on Saturday, December 17 to be entered to win $500 Summit VISA Gift Card, they can be returned to any participating business. 10 runners up will also each win $100 gift cards. Summit VISA Gift Cards are accepted by over 100 Summit businesses and make great holiday gifts! The winning completed forms will be drawn on Monday, December 19; winners will be notified by email and phone.

Celebrate in Summit ● Saturday, December 17 ● 1-4PM

Shop, dine, and celebrate right in downtown Summit this holiday season! There will be music throughout the downtown and Horse and Carriage rides from 1-4pm at Lyric Park (corner of Beechwood Road and Bank Street). At the Promenade at 426 Springfield Ave, an ice carver will be making holiday sculptures out of ice! Come see him in the act from 1-3pm; the sculptures will be at the Promenade for as long as weather allows. Grab a free photo with Santa who will be riding on our horse & wagon for the afternoon! All activities are free to the public.

Carriages & Carolers ● 1-4pm ● November 26, December 3, 10, and 17.

Take a break from your downtown shopping to enjoy holiday music, strolling carolers and brass, and free Horse and Carriage rides from 1-4pm Saturdays November 26, December 3, 10, and 17. The boarding location will be Lyric Park, located at the corner of Bank Street and Beechwood Road. Use 17 Beechwood Road for GPS. Thanks to our generous sponsor Christie’s International Real Estate Group in downtown Summit.

FREE Holiday Shopper Parking

Courtesy of the City of Summit and Summit Downtown, Inc., there will be FREE holiday shopper parking December 10-31 at 90-minute meters (time limits will be enforced), in the Bank St. Lot, and on the 1st floor of the Tier Garage on Springfield Ave.

Summit VISA Gift Cards

Looking for a new way to support local Summit businesses while giving a great gift to that special someone? Accepted at over 100 Summit businesses, both in and outside the downtown, Summit VISA Gift Cards are available for purchase at summitdowntown.org. Don’t know what to get? Get Summit Gift Cards!

Summit Downtown, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the on-going development and promotion of the business community in downtown Summit, NJ.